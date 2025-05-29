U.S. Music Streaming Market 2030: The Importance of Personalization

The U.S. music streaming market was valued at an estimated USD 11.05 billion in 2024 and is poised for significant expansion, with a projected CAGR of 13.4% from 2025 to 2030. This impressive growth is largely propelled by the widespread adoption of smartphones, pervasive high-speed internet access, and a notable shift in consumer behavior from owning music to preferring on-demand access. U.S. consumers are increasingly drawn to features like personalized playlists, offline listening capabilities, and seamless cross-device experiences, transforming music consumption into an “on-tap” activity rather than one centered around physical or digital ownership. This fundamental shift is a key catalyst for the industry’s continued expansion.

Smart Device Integration: A Game Changer

The integration of music streaming services with smart devices has been a pivotal factor in the U.S. market’s impressive trajectory. Consumers are increasingly leveraging voice-controlled devices such as Amazon Echo, Google Nest, and Apple HomePod to access their favorite music streaming platforms, making listening more convenient and hands-free. This seamless integration between streaming services and smart home ecosystems has proven highly effective in attracting new users, especially as the demand for connected living experiences continues to surge. Music streaming via smart devices is therefore expected to unlock substantial growth opportunities within the market.

Exclusive Content and Artist Collaborations: Driving Engagement

Exclusive content and artist collaborations are emerging as crucial differentiators within the competitive U.S. music streaming landscape. Platforms like Apple Music and Tidal have successfully captivated U.S. users by offering unique perks such as exclusive album releases, early access to new music, and behind-the-scenes content from top artists. These strategic partnerships provide listeners with unparalleled experiences not found elsewhere, fostering stronger subscriber loyalty and boosting user engagement. As artists increasingly utilize streaming platforms for exclusive offerings, this trend is anticipated to be a major driver of expansion for the U.S. music streaming industry.

U.S. Music Streaming Market Report Highlights

Based on service, the on-demand streaming segment led the market with the largest revenue share of 69.12% in 2024, driven by consumer demand for convenience, instant access, and personalization.

Based on platform, the apps segment accounted for the largest market revenue share in 2024, owing to their portability, ease of use, and integration with smart devices and social media.

Based on content type, the audio segment accounted for the largest market share in 2024, owing to the long-standing popularity of music as an audio-based medium.

Based on end use, the individual segment accounted for the largest market share in 2024. Individual users are the primary adopters of music streaming in the U.S., driven by the desire for personalized experiences.

U.S. Music Streaming Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the U.S. music streaming market report based on service, platform, content type, and end use:

Service Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030) On-demand streaming Live streaming

Platform Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030) Apps Browsers

Content Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030) Audio Video

End Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030) Individual Commercial



