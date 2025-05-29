Colorectal Cancer Therapeutics Market Grows with Rising Cancer Incidence

According to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc., the global colorectal cancer therapeutics market is projected to reach USD 16.7 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.7% from 2023 to 2030. Growth in this market is driven by factors such as a rising target population and increasing adoption of targeted therapies.

Pipeline products are aiming to address existing gaps in colorectal cancer (CRC) treatment. For instance, if approved, Array Biopharma’s combination of cetuximab and encorafenib could become the first therapy specifically indicated for BRAF-mutant metastatic colorectal cancer (mCRC). Additionally, Sumitomo Dainippon’s Napabucasin—a cancer stem cell inhibitor targeting STAT-3—is also under development.

Currently, there are limited adjuvant and neoadjuvant therapies available for high-risk resectable colorectal cancer. This lack of options presents a significant opportunity for the development of more effective treatments aimed at improving cure rates for these patients. Existing therapies in this space largely consist of lower-cost chemotherapy regimens and generics.

The impending patent expirations of key products such as Roche’s Avastin, Amgen’s Vectibix, and Sanofi’s Zaltrap are expected to pave the way for biosimilar competition. Notably, Mvasi, developed by Amgen/Allergan, was the first Avastin biosimilar approved in the U.S. (2017) and Europe (2018). India has also seen the launch of Avastin biosimilars such as Cizumab and Krabeva, while other biosimilars to Avastin and Erbitux are currently under development.

Get a preview of the latest developments in the Global Colorectal Cancer Therapeutics Market! Download your FREE sample PDF today and explore key data and trends

Colorectal Cancer Therapeutics Market Report Highlights

Immunotherapy emerged as the leading drug class in 2022, driven by growing use of targeted agents like Avastin and Erbitux.

Chemotherapy is expected to decline in market share due to its non-specific nature, side effects, and drug resistance. However, newer anti-PD1 therapies such as Opdivo and Keytruda offer promising, targeted alternatives that may reshape the treatment landscape.

The United States held the largest market share by country and is expected to maintain this position through 2022, supported by a high disease burden, increased treatment rates, and elevated drug costs.

Roche was the market leader in 2022, largely due to the success of Avastin, the top revenue-generating CRC drug that year. However, Avastin’s patent expiration is expected to reduce Roche’s market share amid increasing biosimilar competition.

Bristol-Myers Squibb and Merck are anticipated to emerge as leading players in the market by 2022, supported by growing demand for their targeted therapies, Opdivo and Keytruda.

Key Companies in the Colorectal Cancer Therapeutics Market:

Amgen, Inc.

Bayer AG

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

Eli Lilly and Company

Merck & Co., Inc.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Sanofi

Gather more insights about the market drivers, restrains and growth of the Colorectal Cancer Therapeutics Market