Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension Market Grows with Rising Disease Awareness

According to a recent report by Grand View Research, Inc., the global pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) market is projected to reach USD 11.02 billion by 2030. From 2024 to 2030, the market is expected to grow at a robust compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.4%. This growth is primarily driven by factors such as the rising prevalence of PAH, continued drug development, technological advancements, regulatory approvals, and strategic initiatives from leading companies.

The COVID-19 pandemic had a significant impact on the market, introducing uncertainty and slowing growth. Key challenges during the pandemic included operational disruptions, supply chain delays, and difficulties in conducting clinical trials. Additionally, market participants reported a decline in both new patient initiations and prescription volumes in 2020.

For example, the second quarter of 2020 saw decreased sales of Remodulin, Tyvaso, and Orenitram, largely due to reduced new patient starts. However, these numbers gradually rebounded to pre-pandemic levels in the latter half of the year. In response to pandemic-related challenges, companies adopted several strategies, such as maintaining strong financial health, ensuring product availability, sustaining uninterrupted distribution, and continuing R&D activities. Despite initial disruptions, overall PAH drug sales remained relatively stable due to these efforts.

Regulatory approvals continue to support market expansion. These include approvals for expanded indications, the introduction of generics, and advancements in drug delivery systems. For instance, in March 2021, United Therapeutics’ Tyvaso received FDA approval for treating pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease. In February 2021, the company also launched the Remunity Pump in the U.S., a subcutaneous delivery system for its flagship product, Remodulin.

Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension Market Report Highlights

By Drug Class: In 2023, prostacyclin and prostacyclin analogs held the largest market share. Sales in this segment are expected to rise significantly, driven by the increasing use of oral, intravenous, subcutaneous, and inhaled formulations.

By Drug Type: Branded drugs led the market in 2023, while the generics segment is projected to witness the fastest growth between 2024 and 2030.

By Route of Administration: Oral formulations accounted for the largest revenue share in 2023, thanks to the widespread availability of tablets, powders, and suspensions for PAH treatment.

By Region: North America dominated the market in 2023 due to a high adoption rate of advanced therapies, well-established healthcare infrastructure, and reimbursement availability for PAH treatments.

Asia Pacific Outlook: The region is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR over the forecast period, supported by its large population, rapid economic development, and improving healthcare infrastructure.

Key Players in the Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension Market

United Therapeutics Corporation

Bayer

Gilead Sciences, Inc.

Johnson & Johnson

Viatris Inc.

GlaxoSmithKline

Sandoz Inc.

Lupin Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries, Inc.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

