Emergency Medical Services Product Market: Standardizing Excellence in Emergencies

Emergency Medical Services Product Market Growth & Trends

The global Emergency Medical Services Product Market is projected to reach USD 35.7 billion by 2030, growing at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 6.4% from 2024 to 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. This market expansion is primarily driven by the escalating demand for emergency care and increasing global healthcare expenditure.

Key Market Drivers

A significant factor contributing to market growth is the rising incidence of trauma cases. These include injuries resulting from:

Road accidents

Natural disasters

Sports and other incidents

For instance, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) highlights that traumatic brain injury (TBI) is a leading cause of disability and death in the U.S., accounting for 30.0% of all injury-related deaths. Emergency medical services (EMS) and trauma centers collaborate closely to initiate pre-hospital treatment for such cases.

Legal Frameworks and Healthcare Expenditure

Government initiatives and legal frameworks play a crucial role in enhancing access to emergency care. In the U.S., the Emergency Medical Treatment and Labor Act (EMTALA), enacted in 1986, mandates that anyone arriving at an emergency department must be treated and stabilized, regardless of their ability to pay or insurance status. Such laws are instrumental in improving the accessibility of emergency medical services.

Furthermore, a global increase in healthcare expenditure is expected to lead to improvements in the quality of emergency medical services, consequently boosting the EMS products market over the forecast period.

Training and Injury Prevention Initiatives

Associations like the American Trauma Society (ATS) also contribute to market demand by offering courses and training programs focused on injury prevention. The ATS provides a two-day course developed by experienced injury prevention professionals across the country, further driving the need for EMS products as preparedness and response capabilities are enhanced.

Emergency Medical Services Product Market Report Highlights

The life support & emergency resuscitation product segment accounted for a 34.4% revenue share in 2023 attributed to the critical role these products play in life-saving procedures and emergency care.

The patient monitoring systems product segment is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 6.6% from 2024 to 2030.

The hospitals segment dominated the market in 2023 driven by a competitive market that encourages innovation to offer superior products and gain a competitive edge.

The ambulatory surgical centers (ASCs) end use segment is projected to witness the fastest growth from 2024 to 2030.

North America emergency medical services product market dominated with revenue share of 50.25% in 2023.

The emergency medical services product market in Asia Pacific is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 7.2% from 2024 to 2030.

Emergency Medical Services Product Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented global emergency medical services product market report based on product, end-use, and region:

Emergency Medical Services Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

Life Support & Emergency Resuscitation

Defibrillators



Endotracheal Tubes



Ventilators



Resuscitators



Laryngoscopes

Patient Monitoring Systems

Wound Care Consumables

Dressings & Bandages



Sutures & Staples



Others

Patient Handling Equipment

Medical Beds



Wheelchairs and Scooters



Other Equipment

Infection Control Supplies

Disinfectant and Cleaning Agents



Personal Protection Equipment



Others

Other EMS Products

Emergency Medical Services Product End Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

Hospitals

Emergency Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centers (ASCs)

