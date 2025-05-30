U.S. Home Infusion Therapy Market 2030: The Impact of Telehealth on Treatment

Get ready for a healthcare revolution right at home! The U.S. home infusion therapy market is set to reach an impressive USD 31.8 billion by 2030, expanding at a strong CAGR of 7.7% from 2024 to 2030. This significant growth is being driven by a confluence of factors, making in-home care a cornerstone of modern medicine.

Why Home is Where the Healing Is

The primary engines behind this market surge include a rapidly expanding geriatric population and a growing prevalence of chronic conditions. We’re talking about a spectrum of disorders like cancer, immune deficiencies, Crohn’s disease, various infections, dehydration, nutritional deficiencies, multiple sclerosis, and even nausea and vomiting. As the need to reduce lengthy hospital stays becomes more pressing, especially for an aging demographic, home infusion therapy offers a crucial alternative.

Another major catalyst is the alarming rise of Hospital-Acquired Infections (HAIs). According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, approximately 1.7 million admitted patients are affected by HAIs annually, tragically leading to the deaths of around 98,000 patients (1 in 17 patients). This stark reality is significantly boosting the demand for safer, in-home treatment options.

Smart Solutions and Shifting Preferences

The home infusion therapy industry is also witnessing exciting innovations. The integration of electronic healthcare records with medical devices and infusion pumps is a game-changer. This technological fusion allows for seamless storage, retrieval, and modification of medical records, empowering both healthcare professionals and patients to easily track progress in managing specific disorders.

Patients are increasingly opting for home healthcare due to its clear cost-efficiency compared to prolonged hospitalizations. This preference presents a significant opportunity for industry players to introduce more innovative products and services, particularly those focused on safety. The advent of COVID-19 further accelerated this trend, with key players like Baxter, BD, ICU Medical, and Option Care Health, Inc. reporting substantial revenue increases for their home infusion products and services in 2020 and 2021. This shift is expected to become a permanent fixture in the healthcare landscape, with numerous facilities likely to favor home infusion services to alleviate the burden on hospitals and other medical centers.

U.S. Home Infusion Therapy Market Report Highlights

The infusion pumps segment held the largest revenue share compared to others due to the increasing use and efficiency in delivering required quantities of nutrition, medications, and other essential fluids

The needleless connectors segment is expected to witness the fastest growth owing to various benefits, such as less risk of bacterial contamination and higher protection against needle stick injuries

The anti-infective segment held the maximum revenue share in 2023 owing to its extensive use as an antifungal, antibiotic, and antiviral agent at home care

Endocrinology is predicted to be the fastest-growing segment owing to the growing number of conditions associated with the endocrine system, such as thyroid and diabetes

U.S. Home Infusion Therapy Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the U.S. home infusion therapy market report based on product and application:

U.S. Home Infusion Therapy Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

Infusion pumps

Intravenous Sets

IV Cannulas

Needleless Connectors

U.S. Home Infusion Therapy Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

Anti-Infective

Endocrinology

Hydration Therapy

Chemotherapy

Enteral Nutrition

Parenteral Nutrition

Specialty Pharmaceuticals

Others

