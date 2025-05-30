The Impact of Regulatory Policies on the 3D Imaging Market

3D Imaging Market Growth & Trends

The global 3D Imaging Market is projected to reach USD 115.98 billion by 2030, expanding at a robust CAGR of 18.5% from 2025 to 2030, according to a recent report by Grand View Research, Inc. This growth is largely driven by accelerating demand in the media and entertainment sector—particularly in 3D video games and cinematic experiences—where immersive technologies have become increasingly central to user engagement.

The COVID-19 pandemic brought considerable disruption to the market. Global lockdowns and manufacturing shutdowns led to temporary halts in production, import, and export activities. These disruptions significantly impacted revenue streams and delayed product delivery schedules across industries, resulting in a noticeable decline in 3D imaging product sales during the affected period.

Despite these challenges, the market has shown resilience, with strategic initiatives like mergers, acquisitions, and global expansion efforts playing a pivotal role in long-term recovery and growth. A notable example is FARO Technologies’ acquisition of ATS AB in August 2021, a Sweden-based leader in 3D digital twin technology. This strategic move enabled FARO to integrate ATS’s patented Traceable 3D system—renowned for its precision and repeatability—into the FARO Webshare Cloud platform, enhancing their capabilities in cloud-based 3D visualization and analysis.

3D Imaging Market Report Highlights

The hardware segment accounted for the largest revenue share of over 48.0% in 2024 and is expected to continue to dominate the market over the forecast period. This can be attributed to the increasing demand for 3D imaging devices such as X-ray devices, ultrasound systems, CT, and MRI in healthcare deployment.

The on-premise segment accounted for the largest revenue share of over 77.0% in 2024 and is expected to retain its position in the market over the forecast period. This can be attributed to a one-time upfront license purchase, an internal network that can be accessed anytime, and high security as data is stored locally.

The large enterprise segment accounted for the largest revenue share of over 57.0% in 2024 and is expected to continue to dominate the market over the forecast period. This can be attributed to the increasing use of 3D imaging hardware and solutions in large enterprises to manufacture improved products and give a better customer experience

The healthcare and life sciences segment accounted for the largest revenue share of over 53.0% in 2024 and is expected to continue to dominate the market over the forecast period. This can be attributed to the increasing adoption and growing need for 3D medical imaging technology in healthcare deployment to determine and diagnose the disease in the body.

3D Imaging Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global 3D imaging market based on component, deployment, organization, end-use, and region:

3D Imaging Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2017 – 2030)

Software

Hardware

Services

3D Imaging Deployment Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2017 – 2030)

On-premise

Cloud

3D Imaging Organization Size Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2017 – 2030)

Large Enterprises

Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs)

3D Imaging End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2017 – 2030)

Automotive and Transportation

Manufacturing

Healthcare and Life Sciences

Architecture and Construction

Media and Entertainment

Security & Surveillance

Others

