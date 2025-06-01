Federal Judge Questions Legality of Trump Administration’s Deportation Flights Amid Court Orders

New York, NY, 2025-06-01 — /EPR Network/ — As federal courts scrutinize the legality of recent deportation actions conducted under the Trump administration, Berd & Klauss, PLLC Law Firm is once again stepping forward as a critical legal ally for immigrant communities facing intensified enforcement.

In a recent decision, U.S. District Judge James Boasberg demanded accountability from the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) and U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), questioning the administration’s reliance on the Alien Enemies Act to authorize expedited deportations—often in direct conflict with standing court orders. The judge’s concern centers around deportation flights allegedly conducted despite legal injunctions, raising alarm about possible violations of due process.

“This is more than a legal technicality—it’s about upholding the rule of law and ensuring that no one, including federal agencies, operates above it,” said Alex Berd, lawyer at Berd & Klauss, PLLC. “We commend the judiciary’s oversight and continue to stand with immigrants who are unfairly targeted by rapidly shifting and, at times, unlawful policy interpretations.”

The ruling comes during a pivotal moment in U.S. immigration law, as enforcement measures intensify and legal avenues for relief become increasingly complex. For many individuals facing removal proceedings, the court’s intervention offers a critical reminder that judicial review remains a fundamental safeguard—even under politically charged circumstances.

Berd & Klauss, PLLC has long advocated for the protection of immigrant rights, particularly during periods of heightened legal ambiguity. The firm urges individuals who may be affected by recent or pending deportation actions to consult with qualified legal counsel immediately.

“Our clients are often caught in the crossfire of political agendas,” said David Klauss, co-founder of the firm. “It’s our mission to ensure they receive the fair treatment and legal protections guaranteed under the Constitution.”

Key Immigration Services Offered by Berd & Klauss, PLLC:

Deportation Defense: Legal representation for individuals in removal proceedings or facing expedited deportation.

Federal Immigration Litigation: Filing appeals, stays of removal, and challenging unlawful deportation practices.

Status Adjustment & Relief: Support with family-based petitions, asylum applications, and humanitarian relief options.

ICE & Enforcement Advocacy: Legal defense strategies against aggressive enforcement tactics, including raids and data-sharing.

Post-Deportation Remedies: Legal strategies for reopening cases and pursuing waivers or appeals.

About Berd & Klauss, PLLC

Berd & Klauss, PLLC is a New York-based immigration law firm known for delivering strategic, compassionate, and results-driven legal services. With decades of experience navigating the complexities of immigration law, the firm stands as a trusted advocate for individuals, families, and businesses across the U.S.

Whether challenging unlawful deportation orders or assisting with status adjustments, the attorneys at Berd & Klauss remain committed to defending immigrant rights and upholding the integrity of the legal process.

