HDTV Supply Launches Highly Secured 4K HDR HDMI Matrix Switchers

Los Angeles, CA, 2025-06-01 — /EPR Network/ — HDTV Supply, a leading provider of professional AV solutions, has unveiled its latest innovation: Secure 4K 60Hz 4:4:4 HDR HDMI Matrix Switchers, designed to deliver uncompromised signal routing performance across high-end AV environments. These new matrix switchers cater to demanding applications such as government agencies, military installations, and enterprise-grade control rooms where data security and signal integrity are non-negotiable.

These 4K 60 Hz 4:4:4 18-GBPS HDR HDMI Matrix Switchers are secure because:

They can be only operated from the front display

There is no WIFI

There is no RS232 port

Choice of front panel buttons or LCD Display

There are no Apps

There are no CAT6 cabling

One HDMI connector on each single port board

Backup Power Supplies on 16×16, 18×18 & 36×36

The cabinet assembly uses secure screws

Absolute secure and isolation between data paths

Supports a Non-reprogrammable ROM

Uses anti-tamper switches or a LCD Screen to operate

Signal encryption (HDCP 2.2 support)

Advanced HDMI Matrix Technology for True 4K HDR Performance

The newly launched Secure 4K 60 Hz HDR HDMI matrix switchers support true 4K at 60Hz resolution with 4:4:4 chroma subsampling, ensuring pixel-perfect clarity and vibrant HDR imaging across multiple displays. With full HDMI 2.0 and HDCP 2.2 compliance, the system supports deep color, Dolby Vision, HDR10, and high bandwidth content up to 18 Gbps—delivering a seamless viewing experience in security-critical video environments.

Secure and Scalable Switching Solution

HDTV Supply’s Secure 4K HDR HDMI Matrix Switchers offer modular and scalable designs, with flexible I/O configurations to support various AV setups. Engineered with military-grade security protocols, the matrix is ideal for installations where signal isolation and protection from unauthorized access are paramount. Built-in EDID management, redundant power supplies, and hot-swappable input/output cards further ensure uninterrupted performance.

Applications in Government, Medical & Command Centers

These switchers are widely recommended for secure AV signal distribution in government control rooms, hospital monitoring systems, boardrooms, and high-security surveillance hubs. The units can be managed via front panel only offering a complete control ecosystem for system integrators and AV professionals.

AOC Cables Recommended for Optimal Signal Integrity

To ensure the highest performance and minimal signal loss across long cable runs, HDTV Supply strongly recommends using Active Optical Cables (AOC) with these HDMI matrix switchers. AOC cables are specifically designed for 4K 60Hz HDR transmission, delivering superior EMI resistance and data accuracy compared to conventional copper HDMI cables.

About HDTV Supply

HDTV Supply is a California-based distributor of high-performance audio-video equipment for professional and commercial environments. With a robust inventory and expert technical support, HDTV Supply serves AV integrators, broadcasters, educators, and government institutions worldwide.

