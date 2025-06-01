Bring Communities Together With The Help Of The Contingent

Portland, OR, 2025-06-01 — /EPR Network/ — There is a growing need for community members to support each other across the country. Although there are many people who want to help, they often do not know where to start. It is quite difficult to find the right opportunities where they can use their skills. As a result of this, communities find it difficult to mobilize at scale. In such a situation, organizations like The Contingent emerge as a savior.

Introduction to The Contingent

The Contingent is a national non-profit organization founded in the year 2009. It is focused on empowering leaders and mobilizing communities for the common good. This is done through mentoring, education, scholarships, internships, career development programs, mobilizing volunteers and raising foster families. It uses the power of innovation and technology for solving complicated social problems and accelerating impact.

The Contingent has established partnerships with various government agencies, non-profits as well as business organizations for fueling community based efforts by using data driven tools for mobilizing volunteers, foster parents and local leaders.

In simple terms, The Contingent creates clear and simple ways for people to get involved where the needs are the greatest. It has the ability to turn intention into action by connecting the right people with the right opportunities. This organization believes that data and technology are tools and people are the driving force.

The values of The Contingent

The values of this organization are:

Listening: The Contingent gives importance to listening. It is crucial for co-designing their products and programs in a way which truly serves and empowers communities with excellence.

Accountability: This organization holds itself accountable for improving outcomes by publishing their results real-time. They examine their data every week and try to find out new methods for improving themselves.

Action: The Contingent has a team which is trained for action. They not only think about good ideas but also turn them into reality. They document concepts for clarity, seek feedback for testing viability and make immediate adjustments. This enables them to move forward.

Innovation: The volunteers of The Contingent do not use outdated methods. They also have zero fear for failure. They face challenges boldly with the help of technology. They depend on both qualitative and quantitative data for their work.

Radical hospitality: Radical hospitality is the center of everything done by the volunteers of this organization. It creates space for transformation, offering a place where compassionate truth telling can thrive and requirements are made even at a personal cost.

The Contingent is trying to make a better future by bringing communities together with the help of technology. For further information, visit https://thecontingent.org/

About The Contingent

