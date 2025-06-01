Launch Your Career With The Script

Portland, OR, 2025-06-01 — /EPR Network/ — There has always been a problem for people belonging to underrepresented groups to secure a proper job, despite having the necessary skills and talent. Fortunately, the situation has changed in the recent years as many entrepreneurs are giving importance to skills and talent over the background of the candidates. The Script is helping people belonging to underrepresented communities to develop their skills so that they can capitalize on this opportunity and find a decent job.

Introduction to the Script

The Script is a non-profit organization established in the year 2016. The founders of this organization dreamt of a world where every talented individual will get the opportunity deserved by them, irrespective of their background. Their main objective is to break down barriers and replacing them with opportunity, mentorship and community.

The internship program of Script connects underrepresented students and graduates with paid roles in reputed business organizations. With over 500 interns placed, many transitioning into full time positions, The Script has once again proved that if equal access is given, then success will come.

Their work is not only limited to hiring, but also supporting equal pay, career growth and leadership development for people belonging to lower socioeconomic backgrounds. They give individuals the opportunity to rise into leadership roles through their mentorships and career development programs.

Internship programs of The Script

These internships have been designed for the students belonging to marginalized communities. These internships are paid, full time positions lasting for 10 to 12 weeks with competitive compensation. They will enable these students to enter the workforce confidently with a clear way towards leadership.

The intern experience

Pay starting at $18 per hour: The internships will offer competitive compensation which will give value to the time, skills and efforts of the students.

Full time for 10 to 12 weeks: Students can get a real world experience which will enable them to build a strong foundation for their career.

Remote or on site opportunities: Students can either work remotely or can join an in-person team in Portland. Business organizations provide a small stipend for transportation or remote work support.

One-on-one mentor meetings: Students can get valuable insights and feedback through personalized meetings with a senior colleague throughout the internship.

Online Portland and resource library: Students can access tools which can build your resume and strengthen their professional profile.

Students can now build their careers with the help of Script. For more information, click on https://thescript.org/

About The Script

