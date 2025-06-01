Understanding the Difference Between Manslaughter and Murder in Minnesota With Arechigo & Stokka for Legal Support

St. Paul, Minnesota, 2025-06-01 — /EPR Network/ — It’s no surprise that homicide charges can be overwhelming and confusing, especially when it comes to understanding the crucial distinctions between manslaughter and murder under Minnesota law. The Criminal Defense and Worker’s Compensation Law Office of Arechigo & Stokka is committed to helping clients face these serious charges with clarity, compassion, and a strong defense strategy.

If you’re searching for an experienced St. Paul murder defense lawyer, Arechigo & Stokka offers the knowledge and dedication needed to navigate these complex cases.

Founded in 2007 by longtime friends John Arechigo and Josh Stokka, Arechigo & Stokka brings nearly two decades of combined legal experience to individuals accused of serious crimes. John and Josh, who have known each other for over 20 years, have dedicated their practice to protecting the rights of their clients when it matters most.

Under Minnesota law, homicide offenses are divided into categories based on the intent, circumstances, and severity of the act. Manslaughter and homicide differ in criminal law. Manslaughter refers to unintentional killings, which can be voluntary (due to emotional reactions) or involuntary (due to negligence). Homicide includes all unlawful killings, such as murder, as well as non-criminal cases like self-defense.

Here are the difference between murder and manslaughter divided into degrees:

First-Degree Murder typically involves premeditation and intentional killing. First-Degree Manslaughter involves heat of passion.

Second-Degree Murder covers intentional killings without premeditation or deaths resulting from a drive-by shooting. Second-Degree Manslaughter is also known as involuntary manslaughter.

Third-Degree Murder involves causing death through a dangerous act without the intent to kill, such as reckless behavior under the influence of substances. However, there is only another Second-Degree Manslaughter which involves recklessness or negligence.

The legal implications for both charges are severe. Convictions can result in lengthy prison sentences, heavy fines, and life-altering consequences. However, the specific circumstances of each case can significantly affect the outcome, and having experienced legal counsel can make all the difference.

As a trusted criminal defense attorney in St. Paul, Arechigo & Stokka pride themselves on providing personalized, aggressive defense strategies. They take the time to carefully analyze each case, identify weaknesses in the prosecution’s arguments, and advocate fiercely for reduced charges, case dismissals, or acquittals.

In addition to serving clients throughout North Dakota and Minnesota, we extend our services to various regions including Minneapolis, Fargo, Battle Creek, Brooklyn Park, Dakota County, Mendota Heights, Roseville, Washington County, Bloomington, Eden Prairie and beyond. No matter where you are located, our experienced attorneys are dedicated to fighting for your rights and ensuring you receive the justice you deserve.

“We understand that a homicide charge doesn’t tell the whole story,” says Joshua Stokka. “Our job is to make sure the court hears the entire truth and that our clients’ rights are fully protected every step of the way.”

If you or a loved one is facing homicide charges, you need experienced advocates in your corner. Contact Arechigo & Stokka today at (651)877-6986 or visit our website at https://arechigo-stokka.com/ for a confidential consultation and find out how their knowledge and dedication can help you through one of life’s most difficult challenges.

Don’t face serious charges alone. Call Arechigo & Stokka today and protect your future.