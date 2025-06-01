AAEON Aims to Impress with Edge AI Demos at COMPUTEX 2025

Taipei, Taiwan, 2025-06-01 — /EPR Network/ — Award winning provider of embedded AI solutions AAEON (Stock Code: 6579) will showcase a variety of new and exciting edge AI solutions across areas such as robotics, drone, smart transport, and healthcare at COMPUTEX 2025, held from May 20th to May 23rd at the Taipei Nangang Exhibition Center.

Date: May 20 – May 23, 2025

Booth: P0214 (Hall 2, TaiNEX 2)

Venue: Taipei Nangang Exhibition Center

AAEON will kick off the event with a generative AI demonstration featuring the GAR-A750E, its flagship advanced graphics card with Intel® Arc™ A750E GPU architecture. Joining this will be smart transportation applications featuring the UP Xtreme i14, also utilizing the new Intel® Arc™ graphics package within the product’s Intel® Core™ Ultra Processor base. Also on show from AAEON’s UP brand will be an AI-driven advertising demonstration for the retail sector, using the UP Squared Pro 710H Edge’s combination of efficient Intel® Processor N-series CPUs with its integrated AI accelerator from AAEON partner Hailo™.

AAEON’s record-breaking de next and PICO product lines will serve to illustrate the utility of compact, embedded single-board computers in the robotics and drone technologies, with the de next being used in a drone application for AI-guided agricultural monitoring. Meanwhile, the PICO-MTU4 will be at AAEON’s booth to bring entertainment and fun to the expo in the form of a bionic hand that visitors can challenge to a game of rock-paper-scissors, showcasing intelligent robotics in an interactive way.

Additional demonstrations will cover a wide variety of use cases, from server-grade AI inference deployed for smart manufacturing defect detection to AI-accelerated diagnostic imaging analysis for use in the smart healthcare sphere. AAEON’s rugged mobile device line, including new products from its panel PC ranges will be shown with supporting videos of their prowess in the industrial automation field.

Outside of live demos, AAEON will debut a number of upcoming products from its 2025 roadmap, including Intel® Core™ Ultra 200 Series-powered products from its UP developer board and computer-on-module lines. Additional unreleased products on show will give visitors an insight into the investment that AAEON has made in developing its choice of RISC computing platform range, including products integrating new technologies from MediaTek, Qualcomm, Rockchip, and NXP.

“We are incredibly excited to host such an incredibly varied and advanced array of solutions at COMPUTEX, and encourage everyone to visit us to see examples of what we are capable of helping our customers achieve,” said Howard Lin, CEO of AAEON Technology. “As a company, we strive to create truly innovative products with the potential to elevate what is possible through the deployment of AI on the edge, and so the opportunity to show what we can do on such an important stage is something we are incredibly excited about,” Lin added.

Make sure to visit AAEON at Booth #P0214, located in Hall 2 of the Taipei Nangang Exhibition Center (TaiNEX 2), where the AAEON team will be on site to discuss the company’s offerings, give insight into live demos, and help make the event a memorable one.

About AAEON

Established in 1992, AAEON is one of the leading designers and manufacturers of industrial IoT and AI Edge solutions. With continual innovation as a core value, AAEON provides reliable, high-quality computing platforms including industrial motherboards and systems, rugged tablets, embedded AI Edge systems, uCPE network appliances, and LoRaWAN/WWAN solutions. AAEON provides industry-leading experience and knowledge to provide OEM/ODM services worldwide. AAEON also works closely with cities and governments to develop and deploy Smart City ecosystems, offering individual platforms and end-to-end solutions. AAEON works closely with premier chip designers to deliver stable, reliable platforms. For an introduction to AAEON’s expansive line of products and services, visit the AAEON website.