Rohit Bhateja’s Expert Insights on Data Management: An Exclusive Interview with DesignRush

Laguna Beach, USA, 2025-06-01 — /EPR Network/ — SunTec India, a leading IT outsourcing and BPO/BPM company, is proud to announce that its Director of Data and Digital Division, Rohit Bhateja, was recently interviewed by DesignRush. In this exclusive interview, he discusses the most pressing challenges in business data management that enterprises face today.

DesignRush Interview Spotlight: A Mark of Expertise and Credibility

As a globally recognized B2B platform connecting businesses with top service providers, DesignRush has garnered a reputation by providing reliable listings, reports, and thought leadership content. Being featured in a DesignRush tech interview underscores a professional’s standing as a credible, knowledgeable, and forward-thinking industry expert.

Key Highlights from Rohit Bhateja’s Interview with DesignRush

In this conversation, he explains the top three business data management challenges:

The quality of business data remains a core challenge, especially in light of the “garbage in, garbage out” principle, where poor data input leads to flawed outputs and decisions.

There’s a persistent talent gap — a shortage of professionals who can bridge the technical nuances of data systems with the strategic needs of the business.

Data security continues to be a pressing concern, as organizations navigate an increasingly complex digital landscape with evolving cyber threats.

He also discusses the ambiguous role of AI-automation that is expected to shape this segment in the coming decade. However, while instating this, he also emphasizes and advocates a humans-in-the-loop approach to managing data. He said: “Businesses are realizing that full automation isn’t the goal; it’s smart collaboration between machines and people that drives better results.”

For more comprehensive insights on data management and SunTec India’s thought leadership, read the full DesignRush interview: https://www.designrush.com/news/overcoming-3-biggest-data-management-challenges

About SunTec India

Founded in 1999, SunTec India is a leading global IT outsourcing and BPO/BPM company. With a team of over 1,500 full-time professionals, the company delivers customized data solutions, eCommerce and digital marketing support, and app and web development services. SunTec India has served thousands of clients in over 50 countries, earning trust for its quality-driven approach, domain expertise, and commitment to operational excellence. It is also ISO-certified and a CMMI Level 3-accredited company that helps organizations enhance overall efficiency, improve data accuracy, and accelerate digital transformation.