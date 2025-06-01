Kapoor Sales Delivers Reliable Flame Retardant Solutions for Critical Engineering Applications

New Delhi, India, 2025-06-01 — /EPR Network/ — Kapoor Sales, a trusted distributor of engineering plastics, continues to meet the growing demand for safety-critical applications with its specialized range of PC FR (Flame Retardant) Granules. Designed to meet stringent flame resistance and mechanical performance standards, these materials are widely used in electrical, automotive, lighting, and electronics sectors.

The company offers industry-trusted grades such as PC FR V0, 943A, and 945, which deliver consistent UL94 V-0 performance. For added strength, glass-filled options like PC 20% GF FR and 3412R provide excellent rigidity and heat deflection—ideal for structural housings and enclosures.

Kapoor Sales also offers flame-retardant PBT variants including 15% GF FR PBT and 30% GF FR PBT, suited for applications exposed to continuous heat, electrical loads, and harsh environments.

Supporting OEM and industrial needs, the portfolio features specialty materials such as PC FR BLACK and high-grade solutions like LEXAN™ FR V0 GRANULE and LEXAN™ Glass Filled PC, valued for their flame resistance and dimensional stability in precision components.

With a focus on certified quality, responsive supply, and technical guidance, Kapoor Sales continues to be the preferred choice for flame-retardant engineering polymers.

“With our broad range of flame retardant solutions, we aim to support manufacturers with materials that combine safety, performance, and reliability,” said a spokesperson at Kapoor Sales.

About Kapoor Sales

Kapoor Sales is one of India’s leading suppliers of high-performance thermoplastics, offering PC, PBT, ABS, and specialty granules for various industries. With a legacy of technical expertise and service excellence, Kapoor Sales supports manufacturers with consistent, compliant, and application-focused material solutions.

Contact us:

KAPOOR SALES CORPORATION

Address: J-424, 1st Floor, Shankar Road,

New Rajinder Nagar, New Delhi – 110060

Phone: 011-28741663/64

E-mail: ksc@kapoorsales.com

Website: https://www.kapoorsales.com/pc-fr-granules.php