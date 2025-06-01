Discover Exclusive Business Perks at RX Japan’s International Jewellery Kobe 2025

KOBE, Japan, 2025-06-01 — /EPR Network/ — The highly anticipated International Jewellery Kobe (IJK) 2025 is scheduled to take place from May 15-17 at the Kobe International Exhibition Hall. Building on its reputation as a premier event in the global jewellery industry, IJK 2025 will deliver exceptional business opportunities and exclusive perks for both exhibitors and visitors.

This year’s event is set to be a pivotal gathering where industry professionals can explore new avenues for growth, establish valuable connections, and gain insights into the latest trends and innovations.

Business Perks for Attendees

Visitors can take full advantage of the show’s expansive networking tools and premium services designed to elevate the business experience:

Pre-scheduled Business Meetings: Navigate the show with purpose by exploring our exhibitor directory and setting up meetings in advance with preferred suppliers and partners.

VIP Visitor Programme for Executives & Managers: Industry leaders can register as VIP visitors to enjoy exclusive privileges, including: Access to VIP Lounges – An exclusive space to relax and network Express Entry – Breeze through queues with priority hall access Premium Business Networking – Make meaningful connections with key players in the global jewellery industry



IJK 2025 is designed to maximise the business potential for all attendees. With over 460 exhibitors showcasing 880,000 products, the event provides a unique platform for connecting with key suppliers and manufacturers. Attendees can engage in sample product negotiations and make on-the-spot bulk purchases, catering to various business needs.

Additionally, IJK 2025 will host seminars aimed at improving shop sales, conducted exclusively in Japanese. These seminars will cover a range of topics, providing valuable insights and strategies to enhance business performance.

For more information on the seminar schedule, visit https://www.ijt.jp/kobe/ja-jp/seminar.html.

Product Categories and Exhibitors

With participation from various countries and thousands of international buyers and exhibitors, IJK 2025 stands as a key gateway for global jewellery sourcing and business development. The exhibition will feature a diverse array of jewellery categories, including:

Fine Jewellery: A showcase of exquisite craftsmanship and luxurious designs.

Pearls: Highlighting the elegance and timeless beauty of pearls.

Gold: Displaying the richness and allure of gold jewellery.

These categories will be represented by leading exhibitors from around the world, ensuring a comprehensive and high-quality selection for all attendees.

The World of Pearls

Explore one of the largest pearl showcases in Japan.

Pearl Varieties: Akoya, South Sea, Freshwater, Mabe, Conch & Keshi

Products: Loose pearls and finished pearl jewellery

Gemstones Galore

A must-visit zone for buyers seeking brilliance and rarity in gemstone collections.

Precious Stones – Emeralds, sapphires, rubies

Semi-Precious & Rare Gems – Tourmalines, corals, jades

Signature Craftsmanship – Unique designs from top brands

Discover Jewellery-Related Products

IJK goes beyond finished jewellery, offering a wide array of products essential for every aspect of the jewellery business:

Jewellery-Making Tools, Packaging & Materials

Jewellery-Making Tools & Equipment – Discover precision technology from top brands

Packaging & Display – High-quality cases, branding solutions, and in-store presentation tools

Materials & Accessories – Clasps, chains, and intricate findings

Inspection & Certification Services – Expert services for quality assurance

Both exhibitors and visitors will have the opportunity to network and forge valuable connections, enhancing their presence in the international jewellery market.

“We are thrilled to host International Jewellery Kobe 2025, an event that brings together the finest jewellery industry players from around the world. This is a unique opportunity for attendees to utiliise their business potential through trade and networking over the three days of the exhibition,” said Mr. Yoshihito Waki, IJK Show Director.

With its comprehensive product offerings, exclusive VIP services, and a truly international exhibitor and visitor base, IJK delivers unmatched value in just three days. Leverage the opportunity to pre-schedule meetings, discover exquisite collections from world-class brands, and gain insights from industry leaders—all in the heart of Kobe, Japan. Make the most of this vibrant platform to elevate your brand, build new relationships, and source directly from the best in the business.

Register today and experience the full potential of IJK 2025. Visit https://bit.ly/429nSaR for more information.