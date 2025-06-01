RPost Secures Two New Patents Covering Widely Used Email Tracking Technologies

Los Angeles, CA, 2025-06-01 — /EPR Network/ — RPost, the innovator behind Registered Email services, has been awarded two pivotal U.S. patents (8,224,913 and 8,209,389) that solidify its technological leadership in email delivery tracking. These patents encompass the core systems and methods used by service providers to monitor email success or failure using server log data—an approach first introduced by RPost and now standard practice across the industry. With most email services today offering analytics on delivery statuses, RPost’s patented technologies are more relevant than ever and poised for widespread licensing.

The patents cover email tracking methods now employed by nearly every modern email platform, from cloud applications to social media and marketing firms. RPost estimates its patents apply to over 50 billion messages sent annually. CEO Zafar Khan emphasized that RPost was the first to use server log analysis as proof of email delivery, a now-common feature in many platforms. Backed by a history of defending its IP in U.S. courts, RPost plans to license the technology to thousands of providers globally.

for more information:

https://rpost.com/news/rpost-granted-fundamental-patents-email-tracking