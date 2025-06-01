KITABOO & EdWeek to Host Webinar on Boosting Student Engagement for K–12 Publishers

Texas, USA, 2025-06-01 — /EPR Network/ — KITABOO, in collaboration with Education Week (EdWeek), is pleased to announce an upcoming live webinar titled:

“End Student Boredom: K–12 Publisher’s Guide to 70% Engagement Boost.”

This timely session will explore how K–12 publishers can overcome one of the most persistent challenges in digital learning—student engagement—through the use of interactive content, analytics, and scalable delivery frameworks.

Date: Wednesday, May 29, 2025

Time: 2 PM ET | 11 AM PT | 7 PM BST

The webinar will feature actionable strategies, field-tested insights, and examples from publishers who’ve seen significant improvements in content engagement, without major operational changes.

Key Topics:

Why digital content fails to engage—and how to fix it

How to design content students actually want to use

KITABOO’s approach to data-driven engagement optimization

Featured Speakers:

Darshit Shah , Segment Lead – Marketing, KITABOO

Leslie Chamberlain , Customer Success Expert, KITABOO

Jagadish Chowdibegur, Vice President – Sales, KITABOO

Who Should Attend:

This session is ideal for K–12 publishers, curriculum leaders, digital product managers, and instructional content strategists focused on improving learner engagement in today’s digital-first classrooms.

About KITABOO:

KITABOO is a leading SaaS platform for digital publishing, enabling top K–12 publishers to build, distribute, and measure interactive learning content at scale. www.kitaboo.com

