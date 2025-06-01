Savox Launches: Savox Bridge – A New Era of Enhanced Information Flow for Tactical Team

Introducing TRICS Ci4: The First Advanced Solution under the Savox Bridge Platform

ESPOO, Finland, 2025-06-01 — /EPR Network/ — Savox Communications, a global leader in mission-critical communications, introducing the Savox Bridge — a digital solution designed to seamlessly connect tactical teams and individuals to vital networks and data, anytime and anywhere.

As the complexity of tactical operations increases, so does the need for faster, more reliable information flow. Until now, relaying real-time mission-critical data to dismounted operatives has remained a significant challenge. Savox Bridge addresses this gap, creating a seamless wireless bridge between command centers and field personnel, enabling enhanced situational awareness and faster, more informed decision-making in rapidly evolving environments.

“Savox Bridge is a strategic leap forward in operational efficiency and digital transformation for tactical teams worldwide,” says Jerry Kettunen, CEO at Savox Communications. “It empowers the best to always perform at their best by delivering the right information to the right people at the right time.”



Introducing the First Solution: Savox TRICS Ci4

The first innovation under the Savox Bridge platform is the Savox TRICS Ci4 — a tactical radio and intercom controller featuring advanced intelligence capabilities.

The TRICS Ci4 takes dismounted communications to a new level, offering:

Integrated control of radio, satellite, and data traffic

ATAK access for real-time digital situational awareness

Remote radio control of up to four separate input devices

Dynamic audio routing and voice-prompted user interface

Software-configurable architecture for future scalability

Built to MIL-STD 810G standards and featuring Bluetooth capability, the TRICS Ci4 ensures rugged, reliable performance across the most demanding operational environments.



Product Highlights

Seamless Multi-Device Integration

Connects up to four individual input devices or two dual-channel radios, alongside EUDs and SATCOM systems.

Remote Command and Control Capability

Enables remote access to radios via a TAK Plug-in software, including volume, channel control, texting, and situational visualization.

Beyond Line-of-Sight Connectivity

With integrated SATCOM backhaul, users achieve extended audio and data reach — supporting one-to-many communications over vast distances.

Body-Worn Audio and Data Bridging

Enhances interoperability and range extension by linking multiple frequency devices without increasing operator burden.

Versatile and Adaptable

Compatible with Savox tactical headsets or third-party accessories thanks to a headset-agnostic modular design.

Built for Real Operations

Compact, rugged, and energy-efficient for extended field use, designed with intuitive training and operation in mind.

Future-Ready with Savox Bridge

The Savox TRICS Ci4 is fully software-definable and programmable, ensuring adaptability to evolving mission needs.

As part of the Savox Bridge platform, it marks the beginning of a new generation of tactical communication solutions — optimized for digital age operations.

Learn more about Savox Bridge https://www.savox.com/bridge and explore how your mission capability can be transformed today.



About Savox:

Savox Communications designs and manufactures advanced, rugged and robust hearing protection and communication solutions for the most demanding conditions. Headquartered in Finland, our worldwide network, distributors and agents deliver mission-critical systems for defense, fire and rescue, law enforcement, and industrial sectors across global markets. Over 40 years of experience in the industry and our agile and highly advanced R&D and engineering capability have earned Savox a reputation for superior quality. Our 300 co-workers around the world pride themselves on ensuring the safety and enhancing the operational capability of teams and individuals in challenging conditions where seamless access to voice and information is vital.