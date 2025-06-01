Holy Cross Cemetery & Funeral Center Offers Compassionate Funeral and Cemetery Services in Antioch, CA

Antioch, California, 2025-06-01 — /EPR Network/ — Holy Cross Cemetery & Funeral Center, located at 2200 East 18th Street, provides a sacred space for families to honor their loved ones with dignity and respect. As part of the Catholic Funeral & Cemetery Services of the Diocese of Oakland, Holy Cross Cemetery & Funeral Center is dedicated to offering comprehensive funeral and cemetery services tailored to the community’s needs. The facility’s compassionate care and professional skills make it relaxing.

Holy Cross Cemetery & Funeral Center offers several benefits, including pre-planning to help families make tough decisions. The complex has a funeral home, chapel, and cremation facilities to fulfill all service needs. Families can choose burial, cremation, and personalized memorial services. Holy Cross’s compassionate and skilled staff guides families through the process.

The cemetery grounds are a serene and peaceful environment, meticulously maintained to provide a fitting tribute to loved ones. Holy Cross hosts regular grief support programs, helping families navigate the healing journey. With its faith-based approach, the center emphasizes compassionate care, offering spiritual and emotional support to families of all faiths.

For more information or to learn about funeral and cemetery services, please call their office at (925) 757-0658.

About Holy Cross Cemetery & Funeral Center: Holy Cross Cemetery & Funeral Center is a ministry of the Catholic Funeral & Cemetery Services of the Diocese of Oakland. Located in Antioch, CA, it provides comprehensive funeral, burial, and cremation services in a faith-based environment. Dedicated to compassionate care, the center serves families with professionalism and respect.

