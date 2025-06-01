‘Star Wars,’ ‘Back to the Future,’ Local Sessions Highlight Exclusive FAN EXPO Philadelphia Panels

PHILADELPHIA, USA, 2025-06-01 — /EPR Network/ — Exclusive programming is a highlight for many FAN EXPO Philadelphia attendees, with a wide variety of panels on the slate from start to finish. Next week, fans can enjoy sessions with superstars like William Shatner (“Star Trek,” “Boston Legal”), Mel Gibson (Braveheart, Lethal Weapon), John Cena (WWE Superstar, The Fast and the Furious), John Carpenter (legendary director, Halloween, The Thing), Steve Guttenberg (Police Academy, Cocoon), Helen Hunt (What Women Want, Twister), Bitsie Tulloch and Tyler Hoechlin (“Superman & Lois) and many other celebrities. But there is much more, with industry, cosplay, gaming, anime and entertaining, informative sessions from all areas of pop culture, as the event has unveiled its lineup of more than 100 programming panels, screenings and meetups, Friday through Sunday, May 16-18 at the Pennsylvania Convention Center in Center City.

FAN EXPO Philadelphia programming operates multiple rooms throughout all three days during show hours and into the evenings. In addition to the celebrity Q&As, there are dozens of panels featuring superstar creators as well as cosplay, gaming, trivia, film, horror, podcasts, screenings and other pop culture themed sessions, many conducted by Philadelphia-based figures and organizations.

Programming extends beyond the panel rooms, with a Book Nook for the more literature-minded fans, as well as the Kids’ Zone and Community Zone highlighting the best in local organizations, charities, and interactive content.

Fans can review the entire event schedule at fanexpohq.com/fanexpophiladelphia/schedule/. Panels are free with event admission unless noted below. Just a few of the highlights include:

Friday:

• 4:30 p.m., Moon Crystal Power! “Sailor Moon” Voice Actor Q&A, Stephanie Sheh & Cristina Vee, Room 121AB

• 5:15 p.m., Oi! Meet Catherine Tate, Main Theater

• 5:30 p.m., Adventures with John Rhys-Davies, Theater #2 (Room 118ABC)

• 5:45 p.m., Doctor Who Cosplay Meetup, Cosplay Photo Park

• 6 p.m., Meet Author Brittney Morris, Book Nook (Room 120C)

• 6 p.m., Spotlight on Classic Marvel Comics with Marvel editors Jim Salicrup and Renee Witterstaetter, and artists Michael Golden and Ron Wilson

• 6:30 p.m., Meet the Cullens, “Twilight” standouts Peter Facinelli, Jackson Rathbone, Ashley Greene and Kellan Lutz, Main Theater

• 6:45 p.m., The Doctor is In with Jodie Whittaker, Theater #2 (Room 118ABC)

• 7 p.m., Previously on X-Men with Larry Houston, Theater #4 (Room 125)

• 8 p.m., Heather Graham: Stories from the Screen, Theater #2 (Room 118ABC)

• 8:15 p.m., Meet the Goodest Peggy the Dog, from the Deadpool movie, Theater #3 (Room 121AB)

Saturday:

• 11 a.m., History of the Worlds we Love, Theater #4 (Room 125)

• 11:15 a.m., Execute! A Conversation with William Shatner, Main Theater

• 11:30 a.m., Helen Hunt: A Journey through Film and TV, Theater #2 (Room 118ABC)

• 12 p.m., This is Heavy: 40 Years of BTTF, Theater #4 (Room 125)

• 12:30 p.m., Inside the Action with Dolph Lundgren, Main Theater

• 1 p.m., Grimm Tales with David Giuntoli and Bitsie Tulloch, Theater #3 (Room 121AB)

• 1 p.m., Live Professional Wrestling Showcase from Labor of Love

• 1 p.m., Meet Author and Artist Jamar Nichols, Book Nook

• 1:15 p.m., Superpowers in Office: When Powers and Politics Collide, Room 123

• 1:30 p.m., Philadelphia Hero Training with the Philadelphia Avengers, Kids’ Zone (Room 121C)

• 2 p.m., The One Piece is Real! Q&A with Eric Vale, Ian Sinclair and Sonny Strait, Theater #2 (Room 118ABC)

• 2 p.m., Train Like Goku, Anime HQ (Room 124)

• 3 p.m., The Many Faces of Andy Serkis, Main Theater

• 3:15 p.m., Voyages of Discovery with the Captains of Star Trek with Kate Mulgrew and Sonequa Martin-Green, Theater #2 (Room 118ABC)

• 4:15 p.m., Thinking Outside the Box: Cosplay for All Sizes, Workshops (Room 123)

• 4:30 p.m., Reporting for Duty with Steve Guttenberg, Theater #2 (Room 118ABC)

• 4:45 p.m., John Cena: Live and Unfiltered, Main Theater

• 5 p.m., Philly’s Got Talent!, Cosplay Red Carpet

• 5 p.m., Go Birds: How a Fandom Unites a City…and Beyond, Creator HQ (Room 119AB)

• 6 p.m., 50 Years, Films that Still Hold Up, Theater #4 (Room 125)

• 6 p.m., Mel Gibson Spotlight, Main Theater

• 6 p.m., Spotlight on Greg Capullo and Scott Snyder, Theater #3 (Room 121AB)

• 7 p.m., Comics Xplosion live art showdown with 10+ illustrators, plus musical performances by Mega Ran (Hall G/Level 1)

• 8 p.m., Dark Side Burlesque (*SPECIAL TICKET REQUIRED*), Theater #2 (Room 118ABC)

Sunday:

• 10:45 a.m., Crafting Iconic Characters; A Conversation with Troy Baker, Theater #2 (Room 118ABC)

• 11 a.m., I am C-3PO: Meet Anthony Daniels, Main Theater

• 11 a.m., Cosplay on a Budget with Shannon Rona, Creator HQ (Room 119 AB)

• 11 p.m., Guy Gilchrist, Jim Henson’s Cartoonist, Theater #4 (Room 125)

• 11:15 a.m., Exploring the Unknown: Science, Discovery and Tabletop Worlds, Workshops Room 123

• 12 p.m., Big Deal: Meet John Boyega, Theater #2 (Room 118ABC)

• 12:15 p.m., Inside the Hellaverse with Hazbin Hotel and Helluva Boss, Erika Henningsen, Alex Brightman, Morgana Ignis, Cristina Vee, Blake Roman and Amir Talai, Main Theater

• 1:15 p.m., Get em Next Year: Heartbreak in Fandom, Room 123

• 1:30 p.m., John Carpenter: The Master of Horror, Main Theater

• 1:30 p.m., An Audience with Priscilla Presley, Theater #3 (Room 121AB)

• 2 p.m., Comic Book Gurus Podcast LIVE, Theater #4 (Room 125)

• 2 p.m., Drawing the Simpsons with Mike DeCarlo, Scott Shaw and Bill Morrison, Creator HQ (Room 119AB)

• 2:45 p.m., Back to the Future: A Time Travelers Reunion with Christopher Lloyd, Claudia Wells and James Tolkan, Main Theater

• 3 p.m., Philadelphia’s Haunted History with Scott Larson, Theater #4 (Room 125)

• 3:45 p.m., Master of Villains: Giancarlo Esposito Unveiled, Theater #2 (Room 118ABC)

• 4 p.m., Born Again with Charlie Cox, Main Theater

• 4 p.m., Heroes & Vigilantes! The Voices of My Hero Academia Q&A with David Matranga, Monica Rial and Jack Broadbent, Theater #3 (Room 121AB)

FAN EXPO Philadelphia features the biggest and best in pop culture: movies, TV, music, artists, writers, exhibitors, cosplay, with three full days of themed programming to satisfy every fandom.

