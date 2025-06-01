Leisure OnCall Reopens in Cleveland on June 1, 2025, With Strong Focus on Inclusion and Giving Back

CLEVELAND, OH, 2025-06-01 — /EPR Network/ — Leisure OnCall, Cleveland’s premier provider of curated events and creative workshops, proudly announces its grand re-opening on June 1, 2025. Known for hosting all-inclusive events and interactive sessions like candle making, tea blending, and alcohol/THC infusion.

The company’s relaunch brings a renewed commitment to diversity, equity, and inclusion. Leisure OnCall is implementing accessibility audits, adaptive technologies, and culturally responsive planning to ensure that disabled individuals and minorities feel represented and supported at every event.

Giving back is also central to Leisure OnCall’s mission. With every booking, the company donates 10% of the total amount invoiced to a nonprofit organization of the client’s choice—helping clients celebrate with purpose.

“Our reopening is more than a celebration—it’s a commitment to inclusive, joyful experiences for everyone,” said Tedra Jackson, owner of Leisure OnCall.

For bookings and details,

visit www.leisureoncall.com.

Media Contact: info@leisureoncall.com