Los Angeles, CA, 2025-06-01 — /EPR Network/ — Managing digital contracts and signatures is a growing concern for small businesses, and while tools like Adobe EchoSign offer solutions, RPost stands out with a unique approach. Known as the inventor of registered email services, RPost allows users to send encrypted documents that can be signed electronically using various methods, including digital cryptographic signatures and handwritten-style e-signatures. It also offers a digital return receipt that confirms when an email has been opened—an invaluable feature for legal compliance and documentation.

In June, RPost was awarded a patent for its method of tracking email openings via embedded links, positioning itself as a major player in the e-communication space. The company is now aggressively enforcing its rights, launching infringement lawsuits against major players like Adobe EchoSign, DocuSign, and RightSignature. Compatible with platforms like Gmail and available on iOS and Android, RPost’s service is free for limited use and offers scalable pricing for businesses, making it a compelling alternative for secure, verifiable digital communication.

