Stein Tree Service Achieves Maryland Licensed Tree Expert Status, Expands Services

Wilmington, DE, United States, 2025-06-01 — /EPR Network/ — Stein Tree Service, a leading provider of professional tree care in Delaware and Pennsylvania, is proud to announce that it has officially completed the Maryland Licensed Tree Expert (LTE) licensing process and is now authorized to provide comprehensive tree care services throughout the state of Maryland.

The Maryland LTE designation is awarded by the Maryland Department of Natural Resources and is required for any company or individual offering tree care services to the public in the state. To become certified, applicants must:

Demonstrate extensive experience in tree care practices

Pass a rigorous written and practical exam covering tree biology, diagnosis, safety, pruning, removals, and laws related to tree care

Hold or obtain appropriate liability and property damage insurance

Adhere to the Maryland Tree Expert Law and Code of Ethics for professional practice

“Our team is excited to bring our decades of experience and commitment to safety, environmental responsibility, and scientific tree care to communities in Maryland,” said Matt Grygiel, Owner of Stein Tree Service. “Earning the Certified Tree Expert status reflects our ongoing dedication to continuing education and quality service.”

As a now licensed and insured tree expert in Maryland, Stein Tree Service will provide a full array of services to residential, commercial, and municipal clients, including:

Tree trimming and pruning

Tree removal and stump grinding

Emergency storm response

Plant health care and pest management

Tree risk assessments by their ISA Certified Arborist & Certified Tree Risk Assessor

Tree preservation planning for construction sites and historic properties

With over 100 years of combined experience and over a 40 year history of serving the local community, Stein Tree Service has earned a reputation for reliable, knowledgeable, and responsive tree care. The company is known for its investment in state-of-the-art equipment, certified personnel, and a commitment to customer satisfaction.

The expansion into Maryland marks an important milestone in Stein Tree’s growth, allowing the company to support property owners in maintaining safe, beautiful, and sustainable landscapes in accordance with Maryland regulations and standards.

For more information about Stein Tree Service’s Maryland Licensed Tree Expert certified tree care in Maryland or to schedule a consultation, visit www.steintree.com or call (302) 273-0590.

About Stein Tree Service

Stein Tree Service has been a trusted provider of professional tree care in Delaware, Pennsylvania, and now Maryland since 1983. The company’s certified arborist and tree care professionals offer expert services tailored to the specific needs of each client, such as tree removal, tree trimming and shrub pruning, emergency tree services and storm clean up. with an emphasis on safety, tree health, and environmental stewardship. For more information or a free estimate, call 302-378-3511 or visit the company website at: www.SteinTree.com.