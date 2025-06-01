KanhaSoft Launches Smart Event Application to Simplify Event Management, Planning, and Execution

Ahmedabad, India, 2025-06-01 — /EPR Network/ — KanhaSoft, a leading custom software development company, proudly announces the launch of its all-in-one Event Management Application, built to transform how organizations and individuals manage events—from planning to post-event analysis. Designed with intuitive user interfaces and advanced functionality, this solution is tailored to meet the diverse needs of event organizers, corporate planners, and agencies.

About the Application

This smart event application is developed with a deep understanding of modern event logistics. The platform enables users to:

Plan and schedule events with real-time calendar syncing

Manage registrations and attendees through customizable forms

Coordinate teams and vendors with built-in task and communication tools

Monitor budgets and resources using financial tracking dashboards

Create personalized event agendas for each participant

Send automated reminders, notifications, and updates

Analyze event performance with post-event feedback and reporting tools

Why This Matters

The global event management industry is expected to reach $1.5 trillion by 2028, driven by hybrid and virtual experiences. As the demand grows, so does the need for smarter software that can centralize complex workflows, reduce manual efforts, and ensure event success.

KanhaSoft’s event solution provides seamless integration capabilities with third-party tools like Zoom, Google Calendar, payment gateways, and CRM systems—making it an ideal choice for both large-scale conferences and intimate workshops.

A Word from KanhaSoft

“Our goal was to create a powerful yet easy-to-use platform that empowers event planners to focus more on creativity and strategy, rather than being bogged down by logistics,” said the KanhaSoft Development Team. “This solution is scalable, customizable, and aligns perfectly with modern event needs, both virtual and in-person.”

Who Can Benefit?

Event Planning Companies

Corporate Event Teams

Educational Institutions

Nonprofits & Fundraisers

Wedding Planners

Trade Show Organizers

About KanhaSoft

KanhaSoft is a custom software development company based in India, serving clients globally with solutions in web development, mobile apps, CRM systems, AI, and enterprise tools. With a customer-first approach and agile development process, KanhaSoft helps businesses innovate and grow.