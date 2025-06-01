TradeTek 2.3 Construction Estimating Software Adds AI Features

Henderson, USA, 2025-06-01 — /EPR Network/ — TradeTek Software released TradeTek 2.3. TradeTek is a desktop application tightly integrated with online Cloud services. TradeTek 2.3 extends the construction estimating platform with AI features like Snap, Auto Name of plan pages and Text Capture from Plan images. Other enhancements include custom note sections in jobs, faster page extraction from PDF files and many Takeoff tool enhancements.

The new Auto Name and Capture Text features use optical character recognition to scan plan images and extract editable text. The Auto Name feature allows the user to identify one or two regions on a page that contain the drawing number and/or name, then automatically name all pages in the job. The Capture Text feature allows a user to extract editable text from any plan image by selecting the region of interest.

The Snap feature works with with a grid, Markup drawings or plan images. During the drawing or takeoff process, snap points are highlighted enabling greater accuracy and speed.

TradeTek can be customized for many construction trades. Bundles (Assemblies, Lists and Reports) are available for Framing, Roofing, Concrete, Masonry, Siding, Interiors, Flooring and Millworks. Plugins provide API connections with other software environments.

TradeTek is available as a standalone desktop application that runs on macOS or Windows and allows Jobs, Lists, Assemblies, Reports and other files to be exported and imported between users. TradeTek with Cloud allows a team of estimators to share Preferences, Lists, Jobs, Contacts, Messages, Budgets, Invoices and Reports.

TradeTek runs native on 64-bit Windows 10 or 11 or macOS 10.14 or later with a 64-bit Intel or ARM processor. The desktop edition of TradeTek is $99/month or $149/month for TradeTek with Cloud.

TradeTek includes a User Guide, Developer Guide, 100+ training videos plus searchable help topics. Schedule a free demonstration to see how TradeTek will reduce estimating time, integrate with other software you currently use and provide flexibility in the content and format of reports.

TradeTek Software

Ph: (725) 356-1454

Web: www.tradeteksoftware.com

Email: info@tradeteksoftware.com