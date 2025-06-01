Pure Resonance Audio Introduces the SMG1 Sound Masking Generator for Commercial Spaces

The SMG1 Sound Masking Generator: A Compact, Reliable, & Customizable Solution for Enhanced Speech Privacy and Productivity in Offices, Medical Facilities, and More

Pure Resonance Audio SMG1 sound masking generator for commercial spaces, enhancing privacy and reducing distractions.

Waco, Texas, 2025-06-01 — /EPR Network/ — Pure Resonance Audio, a leading manufacturer of commercial audio solutions, is proud to announce the launch of the SMG1 white noise sound masking generator. This versatile and affordable device enhances speech privacy, reduces distractions, and improves productivity. Ideal for offices, medical facilities, hotels, call centers, and other commercial environments, the SMG1 offers customizable sound masking with easy setup and operation.

KEY FEATURES

  • ADJUSTABLE TONE CONTROL: Tailor the frequency to produce white, brown, or pink noise to create the ideal sound masking environment for any space.
  • COMPACT DESIGN: The SMG1’s lightweight, space-saving design integrates seamlessly into commercial settings, offering a discreet and effective solution for sound masking.
  • RELIABLE OPERATION: Built for durability, the SMG1 ensures consistent performance, delivering long-lasting reliability to maintain privacy and comfort in any environment.
  • EASY SETUP AND USE: Featuring plug-and-play functionality, the SMG1 includes a mounting bracket, dual RCA, and ⅛” TRS outputs for flexible integration with your audio system.
  • ENHANCED PRIVACY: The SMG1 protects sensitive conversations and confidential information, making it the ideal choice for environments where privacy is essential.
  • BOOSTS PRODUCTIVITY: The SMG1 masks distracting background noises, enhancing employee performance and comfort, and fostering a more focused and productive atmosphere.

“The SMG1 sound masking generator is the perfect solution for businesses looking to improve speech privacy and reduce distractions in their commercial spaces,” said the Product Line Manager at Pure Resonance Audio. “With its plug-n-play setup, compact design, and adjustable tone control, the SMG1 ensures a customizable and reliable sound masking experience tailored to the unique needs of each environment.”

The SMG1 is housed in a durable aluminum enclosure, ensuring long-lasting performance and reliable operation in demanding commercial settings. Its compact design allows for easy integration into offices, medical facilities, call centers, and other sensitive spaces, creating a more comfortable, secure, and productive atmosphere for employees, clients, and visitors.

PRODUCT AVAILABILITY

The Pure Resonance Audio SMG1 commercial white noise sound masking generator is now available for purchase and ready to ship. For more information or to order, please visit the product page, call (866) 676-7804, or email sales@pureresonanceaudio.com.

PRODUCT URL

Pure Resonance Audio SMG1 Sound Masking Generator

ABOUT PURE RESONANCE AUDIO

Pure Resonance Audio specializes in creating innovative, high-quality commercial audio solutions for various industries, including education, retail, and hospitality. Pure Resonance Audio focuses on exceptional performance and reliability and offers a wide range of audio equipment and sound systems to meet the needs of today’s demanding audio environments.

CONTACT

Pure Resonance Audio
PO Box 880
Hewitt, TX 76643
(866) 676-7804
sales@pureresonanceaudio.com
www.pureresonanceaudio.com

