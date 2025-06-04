Lucintel Forecasts the Global Indoor Air Purification Market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 9.9% from 2025 to 2031

CITY, Country, 2025-06-04 — /EPR Network/ —Dallas, Texas, USA

According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the global indoor air purification market looks promising with opportunities in the industrial, commercial, and residential markets. The global indoor air purification market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 9.9% from 2025 to 2031. The major drivers for this market are rising concerns about indoor air quality, the growing urbanization & pollution levels, and the increasing focus on health and wellness.

A more than 150-page report to understand trends, opportunity and forecast in indoor air purification market to 2031 by type (dust collectors & vacuums, fume & smoke collectors, mist eliminators, and fire & emergency exhaust), application (industrial, commercial, and residential), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

Lucintel forecasts that, within the type category, dust collector & vacuum is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period.

Within the application category, industrial is expected to witness the highest growth.

In terms of region, North America is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period.

Download sample by clicking on indoor air purification market

3M, Abatement, AllerAir, Aprilaire, Blueair, Honeywell, Sharp, Clarcor, MANN+HUMMEL, Daikin are the major suppliers in the indoor air purification market.

This unique research report will enable you to make confident business decisions in this globally competitive marketplace. For a detailed table of contents, contact Lucintel at +1-972-636-5056 or write us at helpdesk@lucintel.com To get access of more than 1000 reports at fraction of cost visit Lucintel’s Analytics Dashboard.

About Lucintel

At Lucintel, we offer solutions for you growth through game changer ideas and robust market & unmet needs analysis. We are based in Dallas, TX and have been a trusted advisor for 1,000+ clients for over 20 years. We are quoted in several publications like the Wall Street Journal, ZACKS, and the Financial Times.

Contact:

Roy Almaguer

Lucintel

Dallas, Texas, USA

Email: roy.almaguer@lucintel.com

Tel. +1-972-636-5056

Explore Our Latest Publications

LCP Rope Market

Lead Wool Blanket Market

Lenalidomide Market

Library Automation Management System Market

LIC Capacitor Market