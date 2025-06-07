Suvida Lakshmi Project Reaches West Bengal: Empowering Women with Reproductive Health Awareness

Kolkata, India, 2025-06-07 — /EPR Network/ — The historic cities of West Bengal, once the capital of pre-British Bengal, recently witnessed a significant stride in women’s reproductive health awareness through the Suvida Lakshmi Project, an initiative by Eskag Pharma.

After successful outreach across various districts of West Bengal, the Suvida Lakshmi team expanded their awareness campaign into multiple blocks of West Bengal State. Owing to enthusiastic invitations from numerous NGOs in the region, the project was executed across more than 13 locations, including Harishchandrapur, Jajan, Bendarpur, Sardanga, Bhavta, Banshcatar, Debkundu, Dawangar, Majiyara, Sahora, Narayanpur, Bhalkundi, and Palsonda.

More than 1,300 women actively participated in these awareness programs. During these sessions, the team identified that in many areas of West Bengal, women’s health awareness still remains limited, and misconceptions regarding contraceptive pills are prevalent.

Through the Suvida Lakshmi initiative, participants were provided with accurate information about oral contraceptive pills, their role in family planning, and how they offer women the freedom to decide when to become a mother — without the need for permanent procedures like sterilization.

Doctors and educators conducted scientific explanations and interactive sessions, supported by educational videos, that clarified how contraceptive pills can safely manage reproductive health and help maintain hormonal balance. Special emphasis was also placed on the added benefit of iron supplementation in Suvida pills, which helps combat period-related fatigue and weakness.

Participants expressed their satisfaction and shared that Suvida has brought real improvement in their health and confidence, without any noticeable side effects. Women are now coming forward to spread this awareness further, making the Suvida Lakshmi Project a true movement toward self-reliance and health empowerment.

Supported by Eskag Pharma, the initiative continues to reach remote corners of Bengal, helping women take charge of their own bodies and decisions.

About Suvida and Eskag Pharma

Suvida is a doctor-recommended low dose oral contraceptive pill, enriched with essential iron supplements, specially formulated to support women’s reproductive health. It offers a safe, effective, and affordable solution for family planning, hormonal balance, and period-related fatigue. Suvida empowers women to make informed decisions about when to start a family, while managing conditions like PCOD and irregular menstruation.

Eskag Pharma Pvt. Ltd, the trusted name behind Suvida, is a reputed pharmaceutical and healthcare company in India, committed to making quality healthcare affordable and accessible. With a focus on women’s health, community outreach, and public awareness initiatives, Eskag Pharma continues to lead with compassion, innovation, and medical expertise.