Elite Care Acupuncture & Alternative Medicine Now Accepting VA Community Care Network Patients at No Out-of-Pocket Cost

St. Petersburg, FL, 2025-06-07 — /EPR Network/ — Elite Care Acupuncture & Alternative Medicine, a respected provider of holistic and integrative care in the Tampa Bay area, is proud to announce its official acceptance into the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) Community Care Network (CCN). Effective immediately, eligible military veterans can now receive acupuncture treatments at no out-of-pocket cost, fully covered through their VA benefits.

Led by Justin Mandel, DOM -who has safely performed over 70,000 treatments and has been treating military members since 9/11, Elite Care specializes in providing high-touch, results-driven care for chronic pain, PTSD, overactive bladder, and other complex health conditions that often impact veterans.

“Too many veterans are silently suffering because they don’t know drug-free, effective care is available to them through the VA,” says Dr. Mandel. “We’re here to change that. With this program, veterans can access expert acupuncture care at no personal cost—and we’ll even help guide them through the referral process.”

Elite Care Acupuncture offers a calm, veteran-friendly environment and emphasizes one-on-one care. Unlike high-volume clinics, Dr. Mandel sees no more than one patient per hour and caps the number of active patients to ensure the highest level of personal attention and care outcomes.

Veterans interested in receiving care can follow a simple 2-step process:

1. Ask their VA Primary Care Provider to refer them to “Dr. Justin Mandel at Elite Care Acupuncture, under the VA Community Care Network.”

2. Once approved, the clinic contacts them directly to schedule their first appointment.

To help veterans take the first step, Elite Care also offers a free downloadable guide: “How to Get the VA to Cover 100% of Your Acupuncture”, available now at www.elitecare.clinic/vets. For more information call (727) 606-8700.

Media Contact:

Elite Care Acupuncture & Alternative Medicine

Email: info@elitecare.clinic

Phone: (727) 606-8700

Website: www.elitecare.clinic