AvePoint Launches Risk Posture Command Center to Improve Data Security Posture Management (DSPM) for Organizations Worldwide

Jersey City, NJ, 2025-06-07 — /EPR Network/ — AvePoint (Nasdaq: AVPT), the global leader in data security, governance and resilience, today announced the launch of the Risk Posture Command Center within the AvePoint Confidence Platform, which helps organizations improve their Data Security Posture Management (DSPM) through faster decision-making and proactive risk mitigation. The Risk Posture Command Center complements the growing repertoire of command centers available in the AvePoint Confidence Platform. They are all designed to provide business and IT leaders with the insights and recommended actions necessary to understand, manage, and mitigate potential security risks in their digital ecosystem.

Today’s organizations continue to struggle with fragmented views of their data landscape, navigating multiple dashboards and third-party tools to gain key DSPM components such as data security, cloud backup, policy management, insights, and operational intelligence. 86% of organizations can’t align their data security needs with business goals, and when it comes to using AI, 47% of IT leaders are either not very confident or have no confidence at all in their organization’s ability to manage security and access risks.

AvePoint’s Risk Posture Command Center removes this complexity and provides an intuitive interface that not only provides instant insight into an organization’s risk status, but also provides actionable recommendations. This powerful combination enables organizations to quickly understand their data landscape and take accurate, informed action to improve privacy and security within the AvePoint Confidence Platform.

“For years, AvePoint has been developing engines that help our customers improve their risk situation. Now, with the AvePoint Risk Posture Command Center, we’re making it easier to see and respond to this in a single window,” said John Peluso, Chief Technology Officer at AvePoint. “As data complexity threatens to overwhelm even the most demanding teams, we provide a clear path forward and turn potential data sprawl into a strategic advantage that drives innovation, reduces risk, and brings agility to every organization.”

The AvePoint Risk Posture Command Center equips organizations with the following features:

Early detection of threats: Comprehensive ransomware detection capabilities.

Comprehensive ransomware detection capabilities. Protection at a glance: A unified view of data protection status with a centralized dashboard that shows the health of data backup and identifies potential risks of excessive data sharing.

A unified view of data protection status with a centralized dashboard that shows the health of data backup and identifies potential risks of excessive data sharing. Compliance Confidence: Insights into potential compliance pain points.

Insights into potential compliance pain points. Data intelligence in action: A visual representation of the data landscape that provides actionable insights for risk mitigation and next steps to improve privacy and security.

A visual representation of the data landscape that provides actionable insights for risk mitigation and next steps to improve privacy and security. Recommended insights: Guidance on how to take immediate action in the event of vulnerabilities and security risks.

The AI Confidence Command Center, released earlier this year, was AvePoint’s first command center to help organizations assess the security and success of their AI investments. The Command Center capabilities enable organizations to analyze the overall usage performance of Microsoft 365 Copilot and understand the success of change management from adoption to adoption, while also considering potential risk factors.

“AvePoints Command Centers are more than just a technology solution – they are a strategic transformation engine. By breaking down the traditional silos between technical teams and senior management, these dashboards create a universal language of data intelligence,” said John Hodges, Chief Product Officer at AvePoint. “What was once limited to IT departments can now drive strategy at the board level, turning raw data into a powerful narrative about the health of the business, risk management and future potential.”

To learn more about the newly launched Risk Posture Command Center, visit AvePoint’s website.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other state securities laws, including statements regarding AvePoint’s future performance and market opportunities. These forward-looking statements are generally identified by the words “believe”, “project”, “expect”, “anticipate”, “estimate”, “intend”, “strategy”, “future”, “opportunity”, “plan”, “may”, “should”, “will”, “would”, “will be”, “will continue”, “is likely to occur” and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and are therefore subject to risks and uncertainties.

Many factors could cause actual future events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this press release, including, but not limited to: changes in the competitive and regulated industries in which AvePoint operates, differences in the operating performance of competitors, changes in laws and regulations that affect AvePoint’s business, and changes in AvePoint’s ability to execute business plans, forecasts, and the ability to identify and realize additional opportunities, as well as the risk of market and technology industry downturns. You should carefully consider the foregoing factors and the other risks and uncertainties described in the “Risk Factors” section of AvePoint’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and Registration Statement on Form S-1 and related prospectuses and prospectus supplements filed with the SEC. Copies of these and other documents filed by AvePoint from time to time are available on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. These documents identify other important risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events and results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made.

AvePoint undertakes no obligation and does not intend to update or revise these forward-looking statements after the date of this release, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. AvePoint makes no representation that it will meet its expectations. Unless the context otherwise requires, references in this press release to the terms “AvePoint,” “the Company,” “we,” “our,” and “us” refer to AvePoint, Inc. and its affiliates. These documents identify other important risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events and results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made.