Save the Date: JFEX SUMMER 2025 Presents Food and Beverage (F&B) Trends

TOKYO, Japan, 2025-06-07 — /EPR Network/ — JFEX SUMMER 2025 will take place from July 9 to 11, 2025, at Tokyo Big Sight. This leading B2B trade show will bring together food buyers, importers, distributors, and F&B professionals from around the world to discover high-quality Japanese and international food and beverage products.

Early registration is strongly encouraged, as it allows participants to receive the latest event updates, browse the exhibitor list, identify companies of interest, and submit appointment requests in advance—helping them plan an efficient and productive visit.

JFEX SUMMER 2025 offers a focused platform for sourcing new products, gaining market insight, and meeting trusted suppliers from Japan and abroad.

The show is a must-attend for professionals aiming to stay ahead of trends, expand sourcing channels, and deepen their understanding of opportunities in the global F&B market.

The expo’s specially created sub-shows promise an in-depth look at several elements of the food and beverage business. Each section is designed to target a certain niche, allowing participants to focus on topics that are most relevant to their interests and professional needs. These specialised shows are the following:

JFEX FOOD: Features processed food such as frozen food, retort-packaged food, confectionery, beverages, agricultural/seafood products, food ingredients/additives, etc.

JFEX WINE & SPIRITS: Presents drinks of all kinds: wine, beer, whisky, liqueur, Japanese sake, fruit wine, shochu, Chinese & Korean rice wine, rum, gin, vodka, tequila, spirits, baijiu, etc.

JFEX PREMIUM: Displays luxury, high-end and premium foods and drinks: dairy products, delicacies, drinks, frozen foods, meat, spices & seasonings, sweets & snacks, tableware, tea & coffee, etc.

JFEX FRESH: Features fresh foods such as agricultural products, vegetables, fruit, marine products, seafood, fish, shellfish, crustaceans, livestock products, meat, beef, pork, chicken, etc.

JFEX NEXT: Exhibits the next generation and the latest food trends, including new food concepts, such as vegan foods, alternative foods, and complete foods, services to solve various food issues, etc.

JFEX INBOUND: Presents products likely to appeal to foreign visitors, including sweets & snacks, seasonings, tea, sake, healthy food, soft drinks, processed food, cookware, tableware, etc.

Attendees can engage with innovative technology, learn from industry experts, and see firsthand how innovation is propelling the market forward at these specialised sub-shows.

Benefits of Attending JFEX Summer

Attending JFEX SUMMER 2025 offers food and beverage professionals a highly efficient way to gain a comprehensive view of the market. On site, visitors will have the chance to explore a wide range of products across multiple categories, connect directly with Japanese and international suppliers, and discover new-to-market and specialty items not easily found elsewhere.

For those involved in retail, food service, import/export, or product development, JFEX SUMMER presents a focused, business-driven environment to identify sourcing opportunities and stay informed on emerging trends.

Participate in JFEX Summer

For individuals who want to actively participate in acknowledging industry excellence while exploring a carefully curated range of high-end products, JFEX SUMMER 2025 is the ideal venue.

Don't miss your chance to explore high-quality products at JFEX SUMMER.