Recliners India Introduces Premium Export-Quality Recliner Collection, Now Available for Indian Buyers

New Delhi, 2025-06-07 — /EPR Network/ — Recliners India, the nation’s leading name in motion furniture since 1996, proudly announces the launch of its highly anticipated export-quality recliner collection for domestic buyers. Featuring the Omega Fire-Retardant Recliner, King Recliner, and Alpha High-Leg Sofa, this premium range delivers unmatched comfort, safety, and aesthetics tailored for modern Indian homes.

Known for crafting world-class recliners for international markets, Recliners India is now extending the same superior craftsmanship to Indian consumers. These products are meticulously designed to offer a luxurious seating experience, built with the finest materials and innovative engineering—making them truly non-comparable in quality to any other brand available in India.

Product Highlights:

Omega Recliner

A blend of safety and style, the Omega Recliner features fire-retardant construction for enhanced peace of mind, while its premium half leather upholstery and modern silhouette offer plush elegance to any living room. Designed to meet global safety standards, it’s perfect for families prioritizing both comfort and home safety.

King Recliner

As its name suggests, the King Recliner offers an oversized motorized seating experience fit for royalty. Crafted with export-grade materials and premium half leather, this two-seater recliner comes with a USB charging port, motorized reclining mechanism, and is backed by a 1-year onsite and 4-year offsite warranty—delivering both indulgence and reliability.

Alpha High-Leg Sofa

Minimalist in design but grand in presence, the Alpha is a fixed high-leg sofa made for contemporary tastes. With clean lines, solid wood framing, and half leather options, it blends timeless charm with modern durability. Proudly made in India, the Alpha reflects sophistication in every stitch.

“We are excited to offer our Indian customers a taste of the same luxurious experience that our export partners enjoy globally. This new range represents the highest level of quality and innovation in the motion furniture segment,” said a company spokesperson. “Each model is crafted with attention to detail and engineered for long-lasting performance, comfort, and aesthetics.”

Now available at select showrooms and partner stores across the country, this collection marks a new era of home seating that combines safety, technology, and design excellence.

For More Information: about Recliners India and their range of Recliner Sofas, please visit www.reclinersindia.com or drop a line at enquiry@reclinersindia.com.

www.reclinersindia.com

enquiry@reclinersindia.com

Toll-Free: 1800-121-189-189

WhatsApp: +91-8448-789-887

Media Contact:

Rajesh Kumar Singh

Head, Digital Marketing

Recliners India Pvt. Ltd.

J-82, Paryavaran Complex, Neb Sarai, New Delhi – 110068



Tweets by ReclinersIndia

https://www.facebook.com/ReclinersIndia

https://www.instagram.com/reclinersindia

https://linkedin.com/company/reclinersindia

About Recliners India:

Recliners India is a renowned provider of premium recliners, committed to offering unparalleled comfort and luxury. With a focus on quality craftsmanship, innovative designs, and customer satisfaction, Recliners India has established itself as a leading brand since 1996 in the recliner industry.