Empex Watertoys® for Splashing Toys in Premium Spray Pads

ONTARIO, CANADA, 2025-06-07 — /EPR Network/ — As municipalities, resorts, and water parks continue to invest in dynamic water play environments with splashing toys, Empex Watertoys® has understood the need and demand of the industry and has come up with premium spray pad toys that bring joy and excitement to spray pads by offering hands-on, sensory-rich experiences.

From whimsical water jets and playful splash tunnels to tipping buckets and more, Empex Watertoys® offers a wide range of watertoys that engage children in movement in exploration in all kinds of spray pads. Crafted from high-quality composite materials, these toys are built to withstand exposure to UV rays, chlorine, and outdoor conditions, so spray pads can have long-lasting performance. Besides, you can also get splashing toys in different colours and unique shapes, so they create an inviting and visually stunning ambiance that everyone absolutely loves.

Empex Watertoys® also offers bespoke water play features, so parks and recreational facilities can select colours, themes and configurations that align with their unique vision of the perfect spray park. A spokesperson from Empex Watertoys® says: “All our splashing toys are engineered for worry-free play, and they come with rounded edges, non-slip surfaces and carefully controlled water flow for optimal safety in all sorts of spray pads.” With over three decades of experience, Empex Watertoys® has established itself as a leader in the water play industry, supplying innovative solutions to water parks, municipal spray pads, resorts, and family entertainment centers worldwide.

For more information about their range of splashing toys or to get a personalized estimate, feel free to visit their website, or contact their professional team directly.

Contact Info:

Phone: 905.649.5047

Website: https://www.watertoys.com/

Address: 50-12 Innovator Avenue, Stouffville, Ontario, Canada-L4A0Y2