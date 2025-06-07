Danieli Group: over 100 years of excellence, passion and progress

NEW YORK, 2025-06-07 — /EPR Network/ — One year after the passing of engineer Gianpietro Benedetti, Danieli Group continues to navigate the complex global metallurgical landscape while remaining true to the legacy of a visionary leader. Under the guidance of Chairman Gianpietro Brussi and CEO Giacomo Mareschi Danieli, the company is not only holding its course but reinforcing its commitment to innovation, teamwork, and responsibility.

Danieli Group, a year without Gianpietro Benedetti

“The first feeling was sorrow, then confusion”, recalls Chairman Gianpietro Brussi, who worked alongside Benedetti for over two decades. “We had to face many challenges without him, issues we used to resolve together. It wasn’t easy, Danieli Group is a large ship navigating a rough sea. But we kept our course and we’re proud of that”. Brussi emphasizes how decision-making has become more collective, with a tightly bonded team continuing Benedetti’s journey: “We often ask ourselves what he would have done, and that memory helps guide us forward”. Giacomo Mareschi Danieli, CEO since 2017, reflects on the mentorship he received: “I had the great fortune to work closely with him for over seven years. During that time, I absorbed his passion and deep knowledge. He believed in young people – not just in words, but through action – and he gave me responsibilities early on”. The loss of Benedetti has brought new perspective: “You realize how alone leadership can be. I’m only now beginning to understand the weight of the role he carried for over 30 years”. But it’s this foundation that continues to make the difference: “What we are achieving today is thanks to what he taught us: his discipline, his belief in hard work, and his ability to pass on vision and integrity”.

Danieli Group: over a century of steel, strategy, and global expansion

Founded in 1914 when brothers Mario and Timo Danieli acquired the Angelini Steelworks in Brescia, Danieli Group has grown into one of the world’s top three suppliers of machines and plants for the steel industry. With production relocated to Buttrio in 1929 and a major strategic pivot in the 1970s toward turnkey plant construction, the company became a global leader known for reliability, advanced engineering, and technical innovation. Its history is marked by strategic international acquisitions (including Sweden’s Morgårdshammar in 1986 and France’s Rotelec in 1991) and today it operates across 28 countries, with seven production hubs and 25 business units. The company provides end-to-end solutions for metal processing, from raw materials to finished products, across both ferrous and non-ferrous sectors. Its work is powered by continuous investment in research, notably through the Danieli Research Center, a 4,500-square-meter facility dedicated to technological advancement. What sets Danieli Group apart is its culture: a blend of technical excellence and social commitment. The Group actively promotes Corporate Social Responsibility, supporting educational initiatives, environmental sustainability, cultural heritage projects, and talent development through partnerships with schools and universities. Looking to the future, Brussi is clear: “We see some difficulties but also great potential. I hope to express this potential together with my colleagues, always aiming to improve: the goal is to grow, not to stay the same”. For Giacomo Mareschi Danieli, honoring Benedetti’s legacy means one thing: “Work hard, with passion. That’s the best way to keep his vision alive by doing things well and staying true to the values he passed on”.