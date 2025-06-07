Creative Diagnostics Launches Monkeypox Virus Neutralizing Antibody Test Services to Aid in Immune Response Assessment

New York, USA, 2025-06-07 — /EPR Network/ — As an expert in providing solutions to assist virology and microbiology research, Creative Diagnostics has announced the availability of its Monkeypox Virus Neutralizing Antibody Test services for scientists and vaccine developers focused on monkeypox research. These services utilize the gold-standard Plaque Reduction Neutralization Test (PRNT) to accurately assess the titer of neutralizing antibodies against the monkeypox virus following vaccination or previous infections.

Monkeypox virus (MPXV) and variola virus (VARV) are two members of the Poxviridae family with large genomes containing linear double-stranded DNA molecules and are important human pathogens that can cause fatal human diseases. VARV is the causative agent of human smallpox. Although smallpox was declared eradicated in 1980 as a result of a global immunization campaign, monkeypox is emerging as a global threat. MPXV is a zoonosis consisting of clade I (formerly the Central African clade) and clade II (formerly the West African clade). Both clades are capable of causing disease in humans; clade I is more virulent, while clade II is rarely fatal. The current outbreak of MPXV in 2022 is caused by a clade II virus.

As monkeypox continues to emerge and reemerge around the world, understanding the protective immune response following infection or vaccination is critical. Neutralizing antibodies are an important indicator of such immune response to MPXV infection or vaccination, and assessing the levels and potency of these antibodies is crucial for vaccine development, epidemiological research, and the study of herd immunity.

To support pharmaceutical and biotech companies, academic institutions, and public health organizations involved in monkeypox research, vaccine efficacy trials, and therapeutic development, Creative Diagnostics now offers PRNT services for assessing MPXV neutralizing antibody titers to provide insight into the immune response to MPXV following vaccination or previous infections. In the test, an antibody-containing sample (e.g., serum or plasma, > 30 μL) is mixed and incubated with live MPXV, and then Vero cells are added to the mixture. If the antibodies in the sample are neutralizing, they will prevent MPXV from infecting the cells. The extent of viral neutralization can be determined by observing cytopathic effects (plaque formation and changes due to viral infection).

Creative Diagnostics is devoted to supporting scientific research in the fight against infectious diseases such as monkeypox and will continue to ensure high standards of sample handling and test execution to provide accurate and reliable results. In addition, Creative Diagnostics provides comprehensive antiviral testing services to clients involved in the research and development of novel antiviral drugs. These services include testing and evaluating candidate compounds for their antiviral activity, toxicity and safety against specific viruses.

The new Monkeypox Virus Neutralizing Antibody Test services allow researchers to quantify functional immunity, accelerate the evaluation of vaccine candidates and understand the relevance of immune protection. For more information on these services and other innovative solutions, please visit https://antiviral.creative-diagnostics.com/monkeypox-virus-neutralizing-antibody-test.html.

