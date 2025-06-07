SPFA: A Trusted Source for Quality Steel Profiles & Structural Solutions

DURBAN, 2025-06-07 — /EPR Network/ — Steel and Pipes for Africa Cape Town (SPFA), a key player in the Western Cape steel industry, continues to provide high-quality steel products and structural solutions to the region’s commercial, industrial, and civil engineering sectors. SPFA, with a powerful reputation built over decades of service, provides an impressive and diverse range of steel profiles, backed up by technical expertise and unrivalled customer service.

SPFA, a subsidiary of the National Steel & Pipes for Africa group, upholds the brand’s longstanding commitment to excellence. Since its inception in 2001, the Cape Town branch has become one of the region’s most reliable and well-equipped suppliers of steel and related products. Located on a 10,000m² site in Epping, the branch provides easy access for both large-scale contractors and small DIY operators.

SPFA stocks a wide range of steel products made from both commercial-grade and S355JR steel, depending on the application and structural requirements. Flat bars, angle iron, round and square bars, unequal angles, channels, IPE sections, columns, beams, and lip channels are some of the most popular items in its inventory.

The company’s flat bar range includes widths ranging from 20x3mm to 90x25mm in commercial grade and 100x6mm to 300x12mm in S355JR grade, offering solutions for a variety of fabrication and support applications. Angle iron, which is commonly used as braces to increase stress tolerance in construction, is available in sizes ranging from 25x25x2mm to 200x200x20mm.

Round and square bars, ideal for fabrication, ironmongery, agricultural, and security applications, are available in a wide range of sizes, with round bars ranging from 6mm to 100mm and square bars ranging from 8mm to 150mm.

SPFA channels and IPE sections, including standard and AA variants, are critical components in structural steelwork and building support. Channel sizes range from 76x38mm to 300x100mm, while IPE sections start at 100x55mm and go up to 200x100mm. Beams and columns are also readily available, with column sizes up to 305x305mm and beams up to 533x210mm, meeting the demanding needs of industrial and infrastructure projects.

SPFA also offers lip channels, a popular structural construction material, and reinforcing bars, or ribbed steel rods, which form an important framework in concrete structures.

SPFA provides a comprehensive selection of steel sheet and plate, which are widely used in general engineering, manufacturing, and construction. Customers can also find expanded metal, walkway grating, and general-purpose mesh, which are versatile products that serve a variety of purposes across industries.

VASTRAP®, a hot-rolled steel floor plate manufactured by ArcelorMittal South Africa, is an important addition to SPFA’s inventory. This product has a unique tread pattern that provides a dependable non-slip surface, making it ideal for use in industrial and commercial settings.

SPFA’s steel offerings meet a wide range of project requirements, from structural integrity to safety and aesthetics. The company’s experienced team collaborates closely with clients to recommend the most appropriate steel products, ensuring they receive not only high-quality materials but also expert advice.

Whether it is residential construction, commercial development, or large-scale engineering projects, Steel & Pipes for Africa Cape Town is a dependable partner for all steel needs. For more information, please visit https://spfa.co.za/

About Steel & Pipes for Africa Cape Town (SPFA)

Steel and Pipes for Africa Cape Town (SPFA) is a leading supplier of high-quality steel products in the Western Cape, providing a diverse range of steel profiles, structural solutions, and accessories for the construction, industrial, and engineering industries. SPFA is also known for providing exceptional customer service, an extensive stock range, and delivering the right products for every project, from small DIY to large-scale industrial applications.