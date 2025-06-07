YourDrainExperts Launches CCTV Drain Survey Service for Commercial Property Investors.

SURREY, UK, 2025-06-07 — /EPR Network/ — YourDrainExperts, a Surrey-based drainage services company, recently announced the launch of its special CCTV Drain Survey for commercial property investors in the Surrey area. After you make a purchase, the last thing you want is to discover an unforeseen drainage issue.

Using leading CCTV technologies that carry out technical reports on commercial drainage systems, the comprehensive service aims to prevent hefty unknown costs and business stoppage.

Commercial drainage systems are far more complex than residential systems. They have a greater capacity requirement and can cause disastrous consequences when they fail. Our drain surveyors inspect commercial properties to help assess their ability to deal with the new capacity and storm events, potential issues, and what may be wrong with the current drainage.

The service includes.

– Detailed checkup of all commercial drainage systems.

– Thorough evaluation to ensure compliance with regulations.

– Complete video survey of all drainage systems.

– Analysing the capacity for current and future demand.

– Accelerated reporting to fulfill commercial acquisition timelines.

– Complete Recovery Advice with Prioritized Task Lists Including All Areas

Surrey’s commercial property sector is faced with a great need for resolving any serious drainage issues that may lie within old industrial and retail spaces. The firm’s data indicates that almost 40% of commercial properties over 15 years of age have drainage systems that operate below optimum efficiency or have failure points.

YourDrainExperts has commercial CCTV drain survey service now available across Surrey’s main commercial areas, including Guildford, Woking, Reigate, Staines and Farnham.

According to Matt Thorpe, Managing Director of YourDrainExperts, “When money is invested in a commercial property, the infrastructure can often bring unforeseen issues that may impact the viability and profitability of the property. There are various cost incurred in some commercial drainage failure i.e. (repair costs, loss of revenue, impacted tenants’ satisfaction and liability issues etc.) and drainage survey supplier is a great way to mitigate those costs by either providing peace of mind or providing you with the great insight and intelligence which can impact your decision and offer state.”

About YourDrainExperts

YourDrainExperts has been offering drainage services in Surrey and its surroundings based in Chertsey for over a decade. You can now take benefit of our Drainage Services including emergency repairs, maintenance and homebuyer survey.

Contact Information

YourDrainExperts.

Chertsey, Surrey.

Website: www.yourdrainexperts.co.uk.

Email: info@yourdrainexperts.co.uk.

Contact: Matt Thorpe

Tel: 01932 300 055.