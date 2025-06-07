Dean Larkin Design Opens New Los Angeles Office

Los Angeles, CA, United States, 2025-06-07 — /EPR Network/ — Architectural firm Dean Larkin Design is excited to announce the opening of its new Los Angeles office at 7319 Beverly Blvd, Suite 5, Los Angeles, CA 90036. The new location is an ideal place for the firm to continue providing cutting-edge, bespoke residential and commercial design solutions in the heart of Los Angeles.

Founded by acclaimed architect Dean Larkin, AIA, the firm is known for its sophisticated, contemporary designs that celebrate Southern California’s signature indoor-outdoor lifestyle, popularized by architects such as Frank Lloyd Wright and Richard Neutra. With a portfolio that includes award-winning luxury residences, entertainment-industry estates, and high-end commercial spaces, Dean Larkin Design brings visionary design and meticulous detail to every project.

“We love the space, and our new location allows us to better serve our growing clientele in West Hollywood, Beverly Hills, and greater Los Angeles,” said Dean Larkin. “This space will reflect our philosophy of intentional, artful architecture that enhances both lifestyle and environment.”

The new office, centrally located in Beverly Grove, offers clients convenient access from Beverly Hills, West Hollywood, Hancock Park, and other prominent neighborhoods. Its location within Los Angeles’ premier design and cultural district underscores the firm’s dedication to a client-focused, personalized approach to modern architecture. Clients will enjoy a welcoming space that embodies the firm’s core values of beauty and contextual design.

Dean Larkin Design recently welcomed visitors to an open house that celebrated both moving into the new space and a special recognition; The firm’s Latimer project was featured on the cover of a new book, West Coast Homes. Visitors were able to meet the DLD team and have copies of the book signed.

Dean Larkin Design remains focused on creating timeless architecture that blends function, innovation, and luxury. With the new Beverly Boulevard office, the team looks forward to continuing its tradition of exceptional service and standout design for homeowners, developers, and discerning clients across Southern California and beyond.

About Dean Larkin Design

Dean Larkin Design is a Los Angeles-based architectural firm specializing in modern residential and commercial architecture. Founded in 1999, the firm is guided by a vision of elevating lifestyle through purposeful design. Dean Larkin, AIA, brings over 25 years of experience and an award-winning portfolio of work that includes elite residences throughout Los Angeles and beyond. The firm is known for seamlessly integrating architecture with landscape, light, and site-specific elements to deliver spaces of refined livability. For information about the new Los Angeles office or to learn more about architectural firm Dean Larkin Design, visit the website www.deanlarkindesign.com or call 323-939-9600.

