Tarapro Shines at India Steel 2025 with Innovation, Purpose and Passion

Mumbai, India, 2025-06-07 — /EPR Network/ — Tarapro, a pioneer in industrial protective workwear, marked a powerful presence at India Steel 2025, held at the Mumbai Exhibition Centre from April 24 to 26. During the three days of the exhibition, Tarapro’s stall served as a focal point where professionals from steel, metallurgy, construction and heavy engineering met to exchange ideas, discuss emerging trends and review practical solutions.

At the Tarapro booth, visitors engaged directly with the latest generation of flame-resistant (FR) and arc-flash protective clothing. The exhibit provided an interactive platform where safety officers, plant operators, and procurement professionals explored high-performance solutions engineered to withstand the extreme conditions of high-heat and hazardous industrial environments.

“India Steel 2025 wasn’t just about showcasing our range; it was about reaffirming our mission to protect those who drive industries forward. The energy, curiosity and passion we witnessed over these three days reaffirmed that safety, when matched with innovation, can truly empower workforces across sectors,” said Rohit Lohia, Director of Tarapro.

With over 35 years of leadership, Tarapro was the first to introduce certified flame-resistant garments to India’s steel and metal industries—long before industrial safety became a mainstream concern. Since then, the company has continually evolved, offering next-generation multi-hazard protection solutions that combine durability, flexibility, and user comfort.

“Our focus has always been on performance-driven safety solutions that go beyond compliance,” added Santanu Barua, Manager of Sales and Marketing at Tarapro. “India Steel 2025 offered us the perfect platform to connect with industry stakeholders and demonstrate how innovation can translate into real-world protection.”

Tarapro’s success at the event reflects its unwavering commitment to technological excellence, R&D investment, and user-centric design. As the curtains close on India Steel 2025, Tarapro is set to build on this momentum — strengthening partnerships, fostering new collaborations, and continuing its mission to elevate safety standards across industries.

About Tarapro

Tarapro is India’s leading manufacturer of certified flame-resistant and multi-hazard protective workwear, serving industries such as steel, oil & gas, power, construction, and manufacturing. With a focus on quality, innovation, and worker well-being, Tarapro has been safeguarding professionals for over three decades.

For more information please visit us : https://taralohia.com/tarapro-india-steel-expo-25.html .

