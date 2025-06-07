ISACA Launches Groundbreaking Advanced in AI Audit (AAIA) Certification

Illinois, USA, 2025-06-07 — /EPR Network/ — AI literacy tops the list of the 15 fastest-growing skills professionals need to stay competitive in today’s environment, according to a new LinkedIn report. Designed to meet the needs of audit professionals who are facing an evolving tech and compliance landscape with AI at the forefront, ISACA has introduced the ISACA Advanced in AI Audit (AAIA) certification—the first advanced audit-specific artificial intelligence certification designed for experienced auditors.

The certification showcases IT audit professionals who can navigate the complexities of AI, demonstrating they have the skills to respond to risks, identify opportunities, and ensure compliance while safeguarding organizational integrity. Built on ISACA’s trusted expertise in IT audit and the rigorous standards behind renowned credentials like Certified Information Systems Auditor (CISA) from ISACA, Certified Internal Auditor (CIA) from Institute of Internal Auditors (IIA), and Certified Public Accountant (CPA) from American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA), this certification validates expertise in conducting AI-focused audits, addressing AI integration challenges, and enhancing audit processes through AI-driven insights.

In addition to being able to audit systems that utilize AI, IT audit professionals can leverage AI tools and techniques to streamline audits, reduce manual effort, and boost operational efficiency for faster, more accurate decision-making, while maintaining the highest standards of accuracy, compliance and innovation.

Those with an active CISA from ISACA, CIA from IIA, and CPA from AICPA are eligible to pursue the AAIA, which covers the key domains of AI governance and risk, AI operations, and AI auditing tools and techniques.

“ISACA is proud to have served the global audit community for more than 55 years through our audit and assurance standards, frameworks and certifications, and we are continuing to help the community evolve and thrive with the certifications and training they need in this new era of audits involving AI,” says Shannon Donahue, ISACA Chief Content and Publishing Officer. “Through AAIA, auditors can demonstrate their expertise and trusted advisory skills in navigating AI-driven challenges while upholding the highest industry standards.”

Exam preparation options include the AAIA Review Manual, as well as the AAIA Online Review Course and Questions, Answers, and Explanations Database (QAE), both of which allow one year of access to allow for time to fully prepare for success on the exam.

An Expanding Set of AI Resources, Training, Credentials

A recent survey from ISACA found that 85 percent of digital trust professionals, including auditors, say they will need to increase their skills and knowledge in AI within two years to advance or retain their job, and 94 percent say AI skills will be important for digital trust professionals to have. With this in mind, ISACA also has recently released a range of AI courses and resources, including Introduction to AI for Auditors and Auditing Generative AI courses, and an Artificial Intelligance Audit Toolkit. This also includes another new AI certification in Q3—the Advanced in AI Security Management (AAISM) credential, which can be earned by CISMs and CISSPs.

Learn more about AAIA at www.isaca.org/credentialing/aaia. More information about ISACA’s other credentials can be found at www.isaca.org/credentialing.