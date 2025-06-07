Ansys – BlueKei collaborate to Advance Digital Engineering in India

Mumbai, India, 2025-06-07 — /EPR Network/ — Ansys (NASDAQ: ANSS), a global leader in engineering simulation and BlueKei Solutions Pvt. Ltd, a leading consulting specializing in Digital Engineering are set to promote and advance digital engineering practices in India, fostering innovation across industries including aerospace and defense, automotive and high-tech. They have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) in this regard.

BlueKei and Ansys will collaborate to integrate advanced digital engineering methodologies and tools to support organizations transitioning from component-based engineering to a systemic approach.

“Ansys has always been dedicated to empowering organizations with high-quality digital engineering solutions,” said Mike Yeager, Area Vice President, India and Japan, Ansys. “Our partnership with BlueKei presents a valuable opportunity to facilitate the adoption of Model-Based Systems Engineering (MBSE), enabling businesses to refine their engineering processes for improved efficiency and innovation. With BlueKei, we are strengthening our digital engineering capabilities, paving the way for organizations to optimize their engineering practices and drive transformative results,” he added.

This collaboration will create a seamless synergy between simulation-driven methodologies and structured systems engineering practices. The joint efforts will empower businesses across industries to embrace innovation, optimize resources, and stay ahead in an increasingly competitive market. This partnership is a significant step towards building a stronger digital engineering ecosystem, ensuring businesses are equipped with the right tools and knowledge to drive sustainable growth. It will help enhance Digital Engineering adoption in India with Ansys’ advanced tools for operational excellence.

“This partnership between Ansys and BlueKei marks a definitive leap forward in the adoption of Model-Based Systems Engineering (MBSE) in India. By uniting Ansys’ industry-leading MBSE solutions with BlueKei’s specialized expertise, we are poised to eliminate critical gaps in system engineering and deliver exceptional value to our clients. Together, we will drive significant innovation and efficiency across industries, empowering engineers with the most effective tools and methodologies to tackle complex challenges head-on,” affirmed Murali Pullela, Director of Sales, India, Ansys Inc.

Ajit Mutalik, Co-founder & Director, BlueKei Solutions expressed about the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU): “Our collaboration with Ansys empowers us to expand integrated engineering solutions spectrum that maximize efficiency, shorten development cycles, and elevate overall product performance. By harnessing Ansys’ advanced simulation tools, we provide our clients with a powerful digital framework designed to conquer complex engineering challenges.”

Key Highlights of the Collaborations:

The collaboration between Ansys and BlueKei focuses on promoting system engineering practices and methodologies. BlueKei will have access to Ansys MBSE product portfolio and methodology and have access to Ansys licenses on a need-basis for joint engagements.

BlueKei, in turn, will identify gaps in solutions and work with Ansys tools where needed, leveraging Ansys’ expertise. Both companies will jointly develop industry-specific use cases in the Aerospace and defense, Automotive, and High-Tech sectors while engaging in customer interactions.

About Ansys

Our Mission: Powering Innovation That Drives Human Advancement

When visionary companies need to know how their world-changing ideas will perform, they close the gap between design and reality with Ansys simulation. For more than 50 years, Ansys software has enabled innovators across industries to push boundaries by using the predictive power of simulation. From sustainable transportation to advanced semiconductors, from satellite systems to life-saving medical devices, the next great leaps in human advancement will be powered by Ansys.

Ansys and any and all ANSYS, Inc. brand, product, service and feature names, logos and slogans are registered trademarks or trademarks of ANSYS, Inc. or its subsidiaries in the United States or other countries. All other brand, product, service and feature names or trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

About BlueKei Solutions Pvt

BlueKei Solutions Pvt Ltd is a consultancy company specializing in establishing Systems Engineering and MBSE practices and building the digital tapestry (single source of truth) in organizations through formal Systems Engineering methodologies. With integrated digital engineering solutioning we assist organizations to solve engineering problems, embrace emerging technologies and achieve operational excellence. BlueKei also works extensively in capability development of organizations to enable shift in mindset from component / sub-system engineering to solution / systemic mindset. We are growing and supporting industries such as Automotive, Aerospace, Defence, MedTech, Industrial across Asia and Europe region.