National Store LLC Now Offering the Canon EOS R50 V: A Game-Changer for Content Creators

Dubai, UAE, 2025-06-07 — /EPR Network/ — National Store LLC, one of the UAE’s premier destinations for professional imaging products, is proud to announce the availability of the new Canon EOS R50 V — a cutting-edge mirrorless camera built for today’s video-first creators.

Elevate your content with a video-first, interchangeable lens camera. With 4K 60p recording, log shooting, and a tally lamp, the EOS R50 V provides greater creative control and flexibility over your filmmaking experience — whether you’re shooting for YouTube, Instagram Reels, or cinematic short films.

Key Features of the Canon EOS R50 V:

4K 60p Video Recording : Capture ultra-smooth, high-resolution footage that meets the demands of modern content platforms.

: Capture ultra-smooth, high-resolution footage that meets the demands of modern content platforms. 24.2MP APS-C CMOS Sensor : Exceptional image quality for both video and still photography.

: Exceptional image quality for both video and still photography. Dual Pixel CMOS AF II : Fast, accurate autofocus with eye, face, and object detection, even while recording.

: Fast, accurate autofocus with eye, face, and object detection, even while recording. Vertical Video Support : Integrated vertical tripod socket and front-facing record button for effortless social content.

: Integrated vertical tripod socket and front-facing record button for effortless social content. RF-S 14-30mm F4-6.3 IS STM PZ Lens: Canon’s first RF-S lens with built-in power zoom, delivering smooth, professional zoom transitions.

The Canon EOS R50 V is now available at National Store LLC and online at https://nationalstore.ae. The camera is offered as a standalone body or as part of a kit bundled with the powerful RF-S 14-30mm lens.

“This is a must-have tool for content creators who want professional-level control without the complexity,” said the PR team at National Store LLC. “The Canon EOS R50 V brings high-end video features into a compact and creator-friendly design.”

About National Store LLC: National Store LLC is a trusted name in the UAE for distributing Canon products, offering a full range of photography and videography solutions. With a commitment to providing exceptional customer service and the latest Canon technologies, the National Store LLC is dedicated to supporting photographers at every level.