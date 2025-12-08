HPV Testing and Pap Test Market Grows With Rising Screening Awareness

The global HPV testing and Pap test market size was valued at USD 3.34 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 6.18 billion by 2033, expanding at a CAGR of 7.2% from 2025 to 2033. The market growth is primarily driven by technological advancements in diagnostic products, the rising prevalence of cervical cancer, and strong government initiatives aimed at reducing the disease burden through early detection and screening programs.

Key Market Trends & Insights

North America held the largest share of the global HPV testing and Pap test market in 2024, accounting for 40.7%.

By type, the Pap test segment dominated with a 62.4% share in 2024.

By application, cervical cancer screening remained the leading segment in 2024.

By product, the services segment is anticipated to record the fastest CAGR from 2025 to 2033.

By technology, the PCR segment is expected to witness the fastest CAGR during the same period.

Market Size & Forecast

2024 Market Size: USD 3.34 Billion

2033 Projected Market Size: USD 6.18 Billion

CAGR (2025–2033): 7.2%

North America: Largest market in 2024

Asia Pacific: Fastest-growing regional market

Cervical cancer continues to present a major global health challenge for women. According to a WHO fact sheet released in March 2024, approximately 660,000 women were diagnosed with cervical cancer in 2022, with nearly 350,000 deaths recorded. The disease burden remains disproportionately high in low- and middle-income regions such as sub-Saharan Africa, Central America, and Southeast Asia due to inequalities in access to screening, vaccination, and treatment services.

Screening and early detection remain essential pillars of public health strategies. Human papillomavirus (HPV) is at the root of most cervical cancer cases. A meta-analysis conducted by the Technical University of Munich in January 2025 found that among women aged 50 and above with normal cytology, the global pooled prevalence of any HPV infection was 11.70%, while high-risk HPV types accounted for 6.45%. These findings underscore the large population eligible for screening and highlight the importance of integrating accurate HPV testing with Pap tests in cervical cancer prevention frameworks.

Government-driven initiatives continue to support market expansion. Organizations such as the ACS, USPSTF, ASCCP, ACOG, and SGO actively promote awareness and evidence-based screening guidelines. Additionally, in May 2023, Australia’s National Cervical Screening Program (NCSP) updated its guidelines to enhance screening participation among women aged 25 to 74 years, strengthening preventative measures against cervical cancer.

Key HPV Testing and Pap Test Company Insights

Major companies are adopting strategic measures—including mergers, acquisitions, partnerships, and collaborations—to expand their presence and strengthen product portfolios. Prominent market players include:

Abbott

QIAGEN

BD

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated

Hologic, Inc.

Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

Femasys Inc.

Arbor Vita Corporation

NURX Inc.

Seegene Inc.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

BIOMÉRIEUX S.A.

Conclusion

The HPV testing and Pap test market is positioned for strong and sustained growth through 2033, supported by rising cervical cancer burden, improved public health initiatives, and technological enhancements in diagnostic screening methods. As awareness continues to expand and countries adopt robust screening frameworks, the demand for accurate HPV and Pap testing solutions will increase significantly, particularly in rapidly developing regions. With strong participation from leading diagnostic players and accelerated adoption of PCR-based testing, the market is expected to continue its upward trajectory, contributing meaningfully to early detection and improved health outcomes for women worldwide.

