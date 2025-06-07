National Store LLC Launches Canon RF-S 14-30mm Power Zoom Lens in the UAE

Dubai, UAE, 2025-06-07 — /EPR Network/ — National Store LLC, a leading retailer in the UAE for photography and videography equipment, is excited to announce the availability of the Canon RF-S 14-30mm F4-6.3 IS STM PZ lens. This ultra-wide-angle zoom lens is designed to meet the needs of content creators, offering versatility and exceptional image quality in a compact form.

Key Features of the Canon RF-S 14-30mm F4-6.3 IS STM PZ Lens:

  • Ultra-Wide-Angle Zoom: The 14-30mm focal length (equivalent to 22.4-48mm on full-frame) provides a wide field of view, ideal for landscapes, architecture, and vlogging.
  • Power Zoom Functionality: Features an internal power zoom with two variable speeds and 15 adjustable levels, allowing for smooth and precise zoom transitions. This functionality can be controlled via the lens ring, camera zoom lever, Bluetooth remote, or the Camera Connect smartphone app.
  • Optical Image Stabilisation: Built-in stabilisation offers up to 5 stops of shake correction, ensuring sharp images and steady videos, even in low-light conditions. When paired with an EOS R-mount camera equipped with In-Body Image Stabilisation (IBIS), the lens provides up to 7.5 stops of stabilisation.
  • High-Quality Optics: The lens construction includes two aspherical elements and one Ultra-Low Dispersion (UD) element, minimising chromatic aberrations and distortion for clear, sharp images.
  • Compact and Lightweight Design: Weighing approximately 181g and measuring 69.6mm in diameter and 62.0mm in length, the lens is easy to carry and handle, making it perfect for on-the-go shooting.

The Canon RF-S 14-30mm F4-6.3 IS STM PZ lens is now available at National Store LLC and online at https://nationalstore.ae.

About National Store LLC: National Store LLC is a trusted name in the UAE for distributing Canon products, offering a full range of photography and videography solutions. With a commitment to providing exceptional customer service and the latest Canon technologies, the National Store LLC is dedicated to supporting photographers at every level.

