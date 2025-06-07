WCT Pay Expands Crypto Infrastructure with API Integration & Invoicing Solutions for Global Businesses

Melbourne, Australia, 2025-06-07 — /EPR Network/ — WCT Pay, a leading crypto payment solutions provider, has expanded its enterprise offering with powerful API Integration and Invoicing Solutions that enable platforms, marketplaces, and businesses to accept and settle cryptocurrency payments seamlessly in fiat.

These services support top digital assets including USDT, USDC, BTC, and ETH, and allow for instant settlements in USD, EUR, GBP, and AUD. WCT Pay’s infrastructure is built for compliance, speed, and integration flexibility — allowing businesses to integrate crypto payments into their existing systems with ease.

API Integration: Crypto Payments Made Scalable

WCT Pay’s API allows developers and fintech teams to plug crypto payments directly into their platforms. From e-commerce checkouts to large-scale financial platforms, the API supports:

Instant Conversion : Accept crypto, receive fiat — no manual conversion needed

: Accept crypto, receive fiat — no manual conversion needed Secure Transactions : Bank-grade security and full KYC/AML compliance

: Bank-grade security and full KYC/AML compliance Multi-Currency Flexibility : USD, EUR, GBP, AUD settlements

: USD, EUR, GBP, AUD settlements White-Label Ready : Custom-branded payment experiences for platforms and PSPs

: Custom-branded payment experiences for platforms and PSPs Developer-Friendly Documentation: Built for fast deployment with enterprise-grade reliability

Invoicing Solutions: Get Paid in Crypto, Settled in Fiat

With WCT Pay’s Invoicing Service, businesses can send branded invoices in crypto and get settled in fiat within hours. Ideal for freelancers, agencies, exporters, and B2B businesses, features include:

Customizable Invoice Templates

Support for Major Cryptos (USDT, USDC, BTC, ETH)

(USDT, USDC, BTC, ETH) Real-Time Exchange Rates

One-Click Payment Links

Fast Fiat Settlements in USD, EUR, GBP, and AUD

“Our goal is to remove the complexity around crypto payments,” said Wyn James, Global Head of Coverage at WCT Pay. “With our API and invoicing suite, businesses can accept crypto payments at scale — while we handle conversion, compliance, and settlement.”

These tools are already being used by international service providers, digital agencies, and fintech platforms across Europe, the Middle East, and Asia Pacific.

To learn more or request API access, visit:

www.wctpay.com/

Contact: info@wctpay.com | ac@wctpay.com

About WCT Pay

WCT Pay is a next-generation crypto payment platform enabling businesses to accept and convert cryptocurrencies into fiat currencies. With services including OTC trading, invoicing, and API infrastructure, WCT Pay powers crypto payments for industries from real estate and retail to fintech and gaming.