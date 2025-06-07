DesignNBuy and Enfocus Join Forces: Smarter, Faster, Error-Free Printing Starts Here! 

USA, 2025-06-07 — /EPR Network/ — DesignNBuy is excited to announce the release of DesignO version 2.3, packed with powerful new features, including a much-awaited integration with Enfocus PitStop Library Container. This update is a major step toward helping online print shops eliminate costly file issues and deliver production-ready artwork with zero hassle.



Whether your customers are uploading files or designing directly in your storefront, DesignO now automatically checks and fixes files after the order is placed. That means no more back-and-forth with customers, no more missed errors, and no more delays in getting jobs to print.



What is DesignO 2.3?



DesignO is a complete web-to-print platform built specifically for print shops. It gives your customers the power to create, personalize, upload, and place orders for all kinds of print products, right from your website. Whether you’re offering business cards, packaging, signage, labels, wide format prints, or photo products, DesignO handles it all.



It also streamlines your entire print workflow, from design creation and file preflight to order tracking and production-ready outputs. It’s fully customizable, mobile-responsive, and integrates seamlessly with major eCommerce platforms like Magento, Shopify, WooCommerce, BigCommerce, and more.



DesignO 2.3 comes with a range of other exciting updates, including;



2500+ ECMA & FEFCO packaging models

AI image enhancement for low-res files

Smart file uploads with drag & drop

Cloud storage via Amazon S3

Intuitive 3D product previews

Parametric file generation

Barcoded job sheets for easy tracking



What is PitStop Library Container?



Enfocus PitStop Library Container is an advanced PDF preflight and correction engine developed by Enfocus, a global leader in print file automation. It comes in an industry standard Docker container with a REST API or easy integration with any other solution. It’s designed to identify and resolve common issues in PDF files, issues that often go unnoticed until it’s too late, resulting in delays, reprints, or production errors.



When a customer uploads artwork—whether through a design tool or file upload—PitStop Library Container automatically checks the file against a preflight profile. It looks for problems like missing fonts, low-resolution images, incorrect bleeds, trim marks, or color settings (for example, RGB instead of CMYK). When errors are found a report can be generated to inform the customer about the errors.



What really sets PitStop Library Container apart is its ability to not just detect errors but correct many of them automatically. This means your team doesn’t have to manually intervene or go back to the customer to request a corrected version of the PDF file. The result is faster turnaround, fewer rework cycles, and more consistent output quality.



By handling these critical checks in the background, PitStop Library Container helps online print providers maintain professional standards, improve operational efficiency, and deliver a smoother customer experience from upload to production.



About the Integration



In DesignO 2.3, the integration with PitStop Library Container works quietly in the background—but it makes a big difference. Once an order is placed whether the artwork was uploaded by the customer or created using DesignO’s online editor, the file is automatically sent to PitStop Library Container for preflight.



There’s no extra step for your customers or your production team. As soon as the file enters the order workflow, it’s checked against predefined quality standards. This includes technical checks like font embedding, color space validation, resolution accuracy, bleeds, and trim marks. If any issues are found, the system either corrects them on the spot or flags them for review before they can create downstream problems.



This level of automation ensures your production team always receive clean, print-ready files, minimizing delays, rework, or costly misprints. It’s smart prepress that happens automatically, so your team can focus on production, not file fixing.



How It Works

A customer completes their order using uploaded artwork or the online editor.

DesignO sends the final file to PitStop Library Container in the background.

The system scans the PDF for issues like resolution, bleeds, color modes, and fonts.

If problems are detected, the system can automatically fix them or flag them with warnings.

The corrected, print-ready file is delivered to your production workflow—ready for output.



Why This Matters for Your Business

Let’s face it: errors in print files can be costly. Whether it’s a reprint due to low-resolution images or a delay caused by missing fonts, these issues eat into your profits and frustrate your customers. With DesignO 2.3 and PitStop Library Container, you can:



Catch Errors Early: Identify potential problems as soon as the order is placed, long before they disrupt production.

Avoid Costly Reprints: By fixing errors upfront, you reduce the risk of delivering subpar prints that require redoing.

Save Time: Automating file checks frees up your prepress team to focus on more complex tasks.

Improve Customer Satisfaction: Faster approvals and fewer errors mean happier customers who trust your service.

Ensure Consistency: Every file meets your production standards, ensuring high-quality results every time.



About DesignNBuy



DesignNBuy is a leading provider of web-to-print solutions, dedicated to helping print businesses enhance efficiency and deliver outstanding customer experiences. Our flagship product, DesignO, seamlessly combines advanced technology with user-friendly features to address the diverse needs of modern print shops globally.



We help businesses streamline operations, reduce production errors, and elevate the customer journey through our innovative solutions.



Visit for more information: https://www.designnbuy.com/



About Enfocus

Enfocus is a global leader in PDF pre-flighting and workflow automation. With its range of trusted PitStop offerings, Enfocus helps printers around the world ensure files meet industry standards, saving time, reducing errors, and improving operational efficiency.



PitStop’s automation simplifies the file preparation process, allowing businesses to focus on what truly matters, delivering high-quality print products.

