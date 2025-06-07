Have Your Say: How Much Should U-space Cost?

Nicosia, Cyprus, 2025-06-07 — /EPR Network/ — Drone operators will increasingly encounter U-space zones in the future. Especially in port and industrial areas, major cities, near airports, and other locations where an increasing number of drone flights is expected or where specific risks are present, U-space will be implemented first. However, the use of U-space will come with costs. Drone operators are invited to participate in a survey about their willingness to pay.

What is the purpose of the survey?

To gain insight into what drone operators in various countries are willing to pay for U-space services, a survey has been launched by Future Needs Management Consulting LTD on behalf of the BURDI project. This project, co-funded by the European Union and supported by the SESAR Joint Undertaking, focuses on implementing a reference model for U-space in Europe.

The BURDI project aims to ensure that the introduction of U-space is economically viable and socially supported. The survey contributes by gathering data on customer preferences, pricing sensitivity, and service provider cost structures. This information will help develop a sustainable and competitive pricing model for U-space services.

Who can participate?

The survey primarily targets drone operators who plan to use one or more U-space services. Examples include requesting flight authorizations, viewing real-time geo-information, or retrieving highly localized weather reports. The focus is currently on operators active in controlled airspace or port areas where U-space trials are taking place.

Survey topics

The survey covers various topics, such as current use of U-space services, payment preferences (e.g., subscription, per flight, or annual fee), and areas of application such as hobby, professional, or research. Additionally, participants are asked about their experiences with U-space services and their expectations regarding the costs and benefits of its implementation.

Why participate?

By participating, you provide valuable input on which pricing models are realistic and affordable. Your feedback helps shape an economically viable U-space model that meets the needs of both users and providers.

How does it work?

The survey takes approximately 7 minutes, and all responses will be treated confidentially. Data will be securely stored in encrypted form and anonymized for analysis. Participation is easy via an online questionnaire. Your input is crucial to ensure that the introduction of U-space aligns well with practical needs.

Go to the survey.

Note: A separate survey has also been created for Air Navigation Service Providers. They can submit their feedback via this questionnaire.