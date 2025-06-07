Donnez votre avis : Combien devrait coûter l’U-space ?

NICOSIA, Cyprus, 2025-06-07 — /EPR Network/ — À l’avenir, les opérateurs de drones seront de plus en plus confrontés à des zones U-space, en particulier dans les ports, les zones industrielles, les grandes agglomérations, à proximité des aéroports et dans d’autres espaces où le nombre de vols de drones est en forte croissance ou où des risques spécifiques existent.

L’U-space y sera déployé en priorité afin de garantir un usage sécurisé et coordonné de l’espace aérien. Cependant, la mise en œuvre de ces services impliquera certains coûts. C’est pourquoi les opérateurs de drones sont invités à participer à une enquête sur leur volonté de payer pour les services U-space.

Quel est l’objectif de l’enquête ?
Pour mieux comprendre ce que les opérateurs de drones dans différents pays sont prêts à payer pour les services U-space, une enquête a été lancée par Future Needs Management Consulting LTD pour le compte du projet BURDI. Ce projet, cofinancé par l’Union européenne et soutenu par la SESAR Joint Undertaking, vise à mettre en œuvre un modèle de référence pour l’U-space en Europe.

Le projet BURDI a pour but de garantir que l’introduction de l’U-space soit économiquement viable et socialement soutenue. L’enquête permet de collecter des données sur les préférences des clients, leur sensibilité au prix, et les structures de coûts des fournisseurs. Ces informations aideront à élaborer un modèle tarifaire durable et compétitif pour les services U-space.

Qui peut participer ?
 L’enquête s’adresse principalement aux opérateurs de drones qui envisagent d’utiliser un ou plusieurs services U-space, tels que la demande d’autorisations de vol, la consultation de données géographiques en temps réel ou l’accès à des bulletins météorologiques localisés. L’accent est mis sur les opérateurs actifs dans l’espace aérien contrôlé ou les zones portuaires où des essais U-space sont en cours.

Sujets abordés dans l’enquête
 L’enquête couvre plusieurs thèmes : l’utilisation actuelle des services U-space, les préférences de paiement (abonnement, tarif par vol, frais annuels), ainsi que les domaines d’application (loisir, professionnel, recherche). Les participants sont également interrogés sur leurs expériences et leurs attentes concernant les coûts et les bénéfices liés à la mise en œuvre de l’U-space.

Pourquoi y participer ?
 Votre participation permet de fournir des informations précieuses sur les modèles tarifaires réalistes et abordables. Vos retours contribueront à concevoir un modèle U-space économiquement viable répondant aux besoins des utilisateurs et des fournisseurs.

Comment cela fonctionne-t-il ?
 L’enquête dure environ 7 minutes, et toutes les réponses seront traitées de manière confidentielle. Les données seront stockées de façon sécurisée, chiffrées et analysées de manière anonyme. La participation se fait via un questionnaire en ligne. Votre contribution est essentielle pour que l’introduction de l’U-space réponde aux besoins pratiques.

 

[Accédez au questionnaire]
 Remarque : une enquête séparée est également prévue pour les fournisseurs de services de navigation aérienne. Ils peuvent soumettre leurs retours via ce questionnaire.

