Merrick Brock PLLC: Trusted Personal Injury Attorneys Serving Richmond and Surrounding Areas

Merrick Brock PLLC, based in Richmond, Virginia, offers dedicated legal representation for individuals affected by personal injuries. With a commitment to personalized service, the firm assists clients in Richmond and neighboring communities in navigating complex legal challenges.

Founded by attorneys John Merrick and Les Brock, the firm brings extensive experience to cases involving motor vehicle accidents, premises liability, and other personal injury matters. Their background in defending insurance companies provides them with unique insights into the tactics used to minimize claims, which they now leverage to advocate for their clients’ rights.

Comprehensive Legal Services

Merrick Brock PLLC handles a variety of personal injury cases, including:

Car Accidents : Assisting clients with claims related to collisions, ensuring they receive fair compensation for medical expenses, lost wages, and other damages.

: Assisting clients with claims related to collisions, ensuring they receive fair compensation for medical expenses, lost wages, and other damages. Truck Accidents : Representing individuals involved in accidents with commercial vehicles, addressing the complexities of such cases to hold responsible parties accountable.

: Representing individuals involved in accidents with commercial vehicles, addressing the complexities of such cases to hold responsible parties accountable. Slip and Fall Incidents : Advocating for clients injured due to hazardous conditions on another’s property, seeking compensation for injuries sustained.

: Advocating for clients injured due to hazardous conditions on another’s property, seeking compensation for injuries sustained. Rideshare Accidents : Guiding clients through the legal intricacies of accidents involving services like Uber, ensuring their rights are protected.

: Guiding clients through the legal intricacies of accidents involving services like Uber, ensuring their rights are protected. Wrongful Death: Providing compassionate legal support to families who have lost a loved one due to negligence, helping them pursue justice and rightful compensation.

Client-Centered Approach

The attorneys at Merrick Brock PLLC prioritize clear communication and personalized strategies tailored to each client’s unique situation. Their goal is to alleviate the stress associated with legal proceedings, allowing clients to focus on recovery.