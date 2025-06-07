Empex Watertoys® for High-Quality Spray Pad Water Cannons

Empex Watertoys® a global leader in high-quality water play equipment has come up with its range of water cannons that are designed to bring excitement, increase safety, and improve the durability of water play areas globally.

Ontario, Canada, 2025-06-07 — /EPR Network/ — With more than three decades of experience in the water play industry, Empex Watertoys® is now setting a new benchmark for innovative, non-corrosive water play products that improve the recreational experience for children and families. The new Spray pad water cannons are quite a testament to the company’s commitment to creating safe, engaging, and sustainable aquatic attractions for municipalities, hotels, resorts, water parks, and recreational facilities.

As one of the leading spray pad equipment manufacturers, Empex Watertoys® offers water cannons that allow children and adults to have a dynamic and engaging experience. Made from lightweight, non-corrosive materials such as fiberglass and plastics, the Spray Pad Water Cannons are built to withstand harsh outdoor environments, which reduces maintenance costs and ensures long-term durability. Besides, they also have an innovative design that ensures that all the products are rust-proof, even in chlorinated or saltwater environments.

A spokesperson from Empex Watertoys® says: “Our goal has always been to create imaginative, interactive, and safe play environments that encourage families to spend time together. These water cannons provide an exciting new way for kids to experience water play, while also offering long-lasting durability and eco-friendly features for operators.”

Contact Info:

Phone: 905.649.5047

Website: https://www.watertoys.com/aqua-shooters/

Address: 50-12 Innovator Avenue, Stouffville, Ontario, Canada-L4A0Y2